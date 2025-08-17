LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc donald trump Hassan Whiteside amazon prime WWE ec 7 Lok Kalyan Marg Business Updates INDIA bloc
LIVE TV
Home > World > Bolivia Votes in Pivotal 2025 Election That Could Shift Power to the Right

Bolivia Votes in Pivotal 2025 Election That Could Shift Power to the Right

Bolivians are voting in a crucial national election that could end two decades of leftist dominance. With right-wing candidates Samuel Doria Medina and Jorge Quiroga in a tight race, the outcome could realign Bolivia's foreign ties and economic policies amid growing public discontent.

Bolivians are heading to the polls in a high-stakes election that could end decades of leftist rule and bring a right-wing government to power amid deep political divides. (Photo: X/@LuchoXBolivia)
Bolivians are heading to the polls in a high-stakes election that could end decades of leftist rule and bring a right-wing government to power amid deep political divides. (Photo: X/@LuchoXBolivia)

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Published: August 17, 2025 21:17:00 IST

Bolivians went to cast their votes as polls opened Sunday in one of the country’s most consequential elections in recent history. With the long-ruling leftist party — the Movement Toward Socialism or the MAS — seemingly fractured by internal feuds, the race could usher in Bolivia’s first right-wing government in more than 20 years, according to a report published by The Associated Press.

The leading right-wing contenders, including business tycoon Samuel Doria Medina and former president Jorge ‘Tuto’ Quiroga — are reportedly faring neck and neck in numbers, though nearly 30% of voters remain undecided.

While the MAS still holds sway in rural areas, rising inflation, fuel shortages and economic isses have pushed many to consider change. “I have rarely, if ever, seen a situational tinderbox with as many sparks ready to ignite,” Daniel Lansberg-Rodriguez of Aurora Macro Strategies told the US-based news agency.

Foreign Policy Could Flip

Meanwhile, analysts say a potential rightward shift could realign Bolivia’s foreign alliances. Currently aligned with Venezuela, Russia, China and Iran, both Doria Medina and Quiroga have promised closer ties with the US and Israel. US-Bolivia relations took a serious hit in 2008 under then-President Evo Morales.

According to the report, both candidates have also advocated for private foreign investment in the country’s vast lithium and mineral reserves.

Morales Sidelined, the MAS Splintered

Former president Evo Morales, who is facing an arrest warrant and has been barred from running due to a court ruling, urged his supporters to spoil their ballots rather than vote for the MAS’s chosen candidate Eduardo del Castillo.

Meanwhile, Urging “the population to go out and vote,” President Luis Arce called on Bolivians to reject Morales’s message and instead “demonstrate unity and commitment to democracy.”

A Tough Road Ahead

Doria Medina and Quiroga have stressed that deep economic reforms, including reducing food and fuel subsidies, are needed to prevent financial collapse, although experts have warned that such austerity could spark unrest.

“A victory for either right-wing candidate could have grave repercussions for Bolivia’s Indigenous and impoverished communities,” Kathryn Ledebur of the Andean Information Network told AP.

Runoff Likely in October

With no clear front-runner expected to surpass the 50% threshold, a runoff between the top two candidates is likely on October 19. All 130 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and 36 Senate seats are also on the line.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk Wants To Sell Electricity To Homes In This Country: Know What Tesla CEO Plans

Tags: Bolivia 2025 electionBolivia newsEvo MoralesLuis Arce

RELATED News

Why Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s India Visit Is Crucial Amid Trump’s Tariff War?
Flash Floods Ravage Pakistan Occupied Gilgit Baltistan, 35 Dead and Thousands Stranded
This River Flows Through More Countries Than Any Other in the World-Guess Which One?
Israel: IDF Says Armed Terrorist Cell Eliminated In This Key Area, All You Need To Know
Vladimir Putin’s Russia Wants This Key Ukrainian Region For Peace Deal: Here’s Why It Matters

LATEST NEWS

“We’re Alive”: Elvish Yadav Responds After Gunmen Open Fire At His Gurugram Home
Denzel Washington Says He Doesn’t Care About Cancel Culture: You Can’t Be Cancelled If You Haven’t Signed Up
John Metchie III Traded To Eagles: A Fresh Start For The Canadian Wide Receiver
Will WWE Bring Back The Crown Jewel Championships In 2025? Insiders Weigh In
Gadar 3 Is All Set To Roll With Sunny Deol But Ameesha Patel Will Return To Franchise Only On THIS Condition
Will Apple Skip iPhone 18 In 2026? Foldable iPhone Steals The Spotlight
‘Retire Like Virat Kohli If Respect Is Imperiled’ Former Pakistani Bowler To Babar Azam
YG Founder Yang Hyun Suk Spills On BLACKPINK’s 2025 Comeback, ‘Album To Be Out By…’
Aaron Pico Breaks Silence After UFC Debut Loss: ‘My Story Is Not Over’
Taylor Swift Breaks Silence On Happy Gilmore 2 Cameo Rumours: I Can Deny
Bolivia Votes in Pivotal 2025 Election That Could Shift Power to the Right

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Bolivia Votes in Pivotal 2025 Election That Could Shift Power to the Right

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Bolivia Votes in Pivotal 2025 Election That Could Shift Power to the Right
Bolivia Votes in Pivotal 2025 Election That Could Shift Power to the Right
Bolivia Votes in Pivotal 2025 Election That Could Shift Power to the Right
Bolivia Votes in Pivotal 2025 Election That Could Shift Power to the Right

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?