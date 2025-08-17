Bolivia Votes in Pivotal 2025 Election That Could Shift Power to the Right

Bolivians went to cast their votes as polls opened Sunday in one of the country’s most consequential elections in recent history. With the long-ruling leftist party — the Movement Toward Socialism or the MAS — seemingly fractured by internal feuds, the race could usher in Bolivia’s first right-wing government in more than 20 years, according to a report published by The Associated Press.

The leading right-wing contenders, including business tycoon Samuel Doria Medina and former president Jorge ‘Tuto’ Quiroga — are reportedly faring neck and neck in numbers, though nearly 30% of voters remain undecided.

While the MAS still holds sway in rural areas, rising inflation, fuel shortages and economic isses have pushed many to consider change. “I have rarely, if ever, seen a situational tinderbox with as many sparks ready to ignite,” Daniel Lansberg-Rodriguez of Aurora Macro Strategies told the US-based news agency.

Foreign Policy Could Flip

Meanwhile, analysts say a potential rightward shift could realign Bolivia’s foreign alliances. Currently aligned with Venezuela, Russia, China and Iran, both Doria Medina and Quiroga have promised closer ties with the US and Israel. US-Bolivia relations took a serious hit in 2008 under then-President Evo Morales.

According to the report, both candidates have also advocated for private foreign investment in the country’s vast lithium and mineral reserves.

Morales Sidelined, the MAS Splintered

Former president Evo Morales, who is facing an arrest warrant and has been barred from running due to a court ruling, urged his supporters to spoil their ballots rather than vote for the MAS’s chosen candidate Eduardo del Castillo.

Meanwhile, Urging “the population to go out and vote,” President Luis Arce called on Bolivians to reject Morales’s message and instead “demonstrate unity and commitment to democracy.”

A Tough Road Ahead

Doria Medina and Quiroga have stressed that deep economic reforms, including reducing food and fuel subsidies, are needed to prevent financial collapse, although experts have warned that such austerity could spark unrest.

“A victory for either right-wing candidate could have grave repercussions for Bolivia’s Indigenous and impoverished communities,” Kathryn Ledebur of the Andean Information Network told AP.

Runoff Likely in October

With no clear front-runner expected to surpass the 50% threshold, a runoff between the top two candidates is likely on October 19. All 130 seats in the Chamber of Deputies and 36 Senate seats are also on the line.

