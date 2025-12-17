LIVE TV
Bondi Beach Mass Shooting: Chilling Footage Shows Couple Face-to-Face With Gunman Before Fatal Shooting

Bondi Beach Shooting: Newly surfaced dashcam footage has revealed a harrowing moment during the deadly Bondi Beach shooting, showing a couple confronting one of the attackers just moments before being shot. The video, verified by the authorities, captures an elderly man wrestling with a long-barrelled firearm beside a silver hatchback while a woman stands nearby. Seconds later, both fall heavily to the ground behind the vehicle.

Published By: Meera Verma
Published: December 17, 2025 00:50:17 IST

Bondi Beach Shooting: Newly surfaced dashcam footage has revealed a harrowing moment during the deadly Bondi Beach shooting, showing a couple confronting one of the attackers just moments before being shot. The video, verified by authorities, captures an elderly man wrestling with a long-barrelled firearm beside a silver hatchback while a woman stands nearby. Seconds later, both fall heavily to the ground behind the vehicle.

The dashcam later shows the man in lavender rising with the weapon, while separate drone footage later confirmed that both the man and woman were lying motionless near a pedestrian bridge, where police eventually neutralized the gunmen.

Jenny, the dashcam owner, described the scene, “An elderly man by the roadside did not run away; instead, he charged straight toward the danger, using all his strength trying to wrestle away the gun… That moment broke my heart.”

Attack Investigated As Terrorism Targeting Jewish Community

Authorities have identified the attackers as a father and son and are investigating the incident as a terrorist act targeting the Jewish community. The shooting occurred during a Hanukkah event at Bondi Beach, heightening fears that the attack was planned to coincide with the holiday.

Heroes Amid Tragedy

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese praised the courage of civilians who confronted the shooters. “These Australians are heroes, and their bravery has saved lives,” he said, highlighting those who “ran towards danger in order to help others.” The couple featured in the footage has not yet been publicly identified.

