5’2 Italian PM Meloni’s Surprised Reaction After Meeting 6’8 Mozambique President Daniel Chapo In Rome Goes Viral, Watch

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Mozambique President Daniel Chapo in Rome on December 16, 2025, gained a lot of attention for different reasons than a diplomatic meeting. The video of the meeting went viral due to the significant height difference between the two leaders.

The Italian PM met President Chapo under the Mattei Plan to discuss various important topics like energy cooperation and trade ties. The focus on social shifted from these important discussions to how the leaders looked next to each other, highlighting the stark difference in their height.

President Chapo, who is 48 years old, stands at 6.8 ft, while Prime Minister Meloni’s height is 5.2 ft. The videos and images of the meet show Meloni visibly surprised by the height difference, adding humor to the reactions posted by the social media users.

According to reports, the height gap was difficult for journalists and photographers to manage, as they found it difficult to fit both leaders in the frame. Photographers were seen sitting and crouching to get a better angle and capture a perfect shot. These behind-the-scenes videos went viral too, evoking laughter and funny captions around social media.

Ho ricevuto oggi a Palazzo Chigi il Presidente della Repubblica del Mozambico, Daniel Francisco Chapo. In particolare il colloquio, nel ricordare il cinquantesimo anniversario dell’indipendenza mozambicana e dello stabilimento delle relazioni diplomatiche, ha confermato la… pic.twitter.com/hI8kH3pFfO — Giorgia Meloni (@GiorgiaMeloni) December 11, 2025

President Daniel Chapo’s height keeps getting viral

This event was not the first time President Chapo’s height has drawn attention on social media when meeting with other leaders. When he has met global leaders previously, his tall stature has ignited a lot of viral conversations and sparked similar reactions.

Daniel Chapo is the first president of Mozambican origin ever since Mozambique’s independence. He won the presidential election with a staggering 70 percent of the vote cast in his favor.

The meeting in Rome aimed to strengthen the mutual benefits and relationship between Italy and Mozambique.

