Russia School Attack Caught On Cam: 15-Year-Old Attacks School Children With Knife, One Student Killed, Several Injured

A 15-year-old boy, Timothy K, has carried out a fatal knife attack at a school, killing a 10-year-old boy and injuring a security guard and other students, in Moscow, Russia. The attack took place on Tuesday at Uspenskaya Secondary School in the settlement of Gorki-2, located west of Moscow in the Odintsovo district. The attacker also studied at the same school.

The video of the attack has gone viral on social media. In the viral clip, which seems to have been shot from a body cam, the attacker is asking a teacher about her nationality or ethnicity. The video shows a security guard, 32-year-old Dmitry Pavlov, walking up to him and attempting to stop him, following which Timothy uses pepper spray and stabs him in the back.

He then proceeded to chase students in the school and stabbed a 10-year-old boy and reportedly took a selfie with the child’s body. Witnessing all this, the teachers and the students locked themselves in the classrooms. According to the Sun, armed SWAT officers stormed the school to secure the building and detain the attacker.

In the 🇷🇺Moscow region, a 15-year-old teenager attacked schoolchildren with a knife. One child died and several were injured, — Russian media Interesting inscriptions on the helmet. What’s the situation with denazification there? pic.twitter.com/oQRadq8FjD — ★ᚹᛁᚲᛁᚾᚷ★🏴‍☠️💎 (@booyahviking) December 16, 2025

Motive behind the school attack

Police had taken the teenager into custody by noon and registered a criminal case against him. The motive behind the attack is still being determined, however according to multiple Russian and international reports, the Timothy was a class 9 student and wore a T-shirt with the slogan “No Lives Matter.”

Russian media describe the assailant as a 9th-grade student, and some international outlets noted he was wearing a T-shirt with the slogan “No Lives Matter,” indicating possible ideological influences, though official statements have not confirmed extremist links.

His equipment bore the names of right-wing radical organizations along with several quotes; his helmet had the word “Sygaown” written on it, which could be a reference to a mass shooting in the USA in 2022.

The stabbing attack has shocked the local community, as such attacks are rare in Russia; however, a few have happened in the last few years. One such attack was in the city of Bryansk in December 2023, where a 14-year-old girl opened fire at a school, killing her classmate before taking her own life.

