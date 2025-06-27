Brad Pitt’s Los Angeles Home Burglarized: Police Investigate Celebrity Break-In

Amid a troubling rise of famous home invasions across Los Angeles, actor Brad Pitt’s house in the Los Feliz neighborhood was burglarized late on Wednesday night, Law enforcement sources told NBC News. This occurred around 10:30 p.m., and police said that Pitt was not home during the break-in. The LAPD reported a burglary at the residence, but would not share the identity of the victim, although the two sources said the victim was the “F1” actor.

From initial reports, 3 suspects climbed a front fence and entered the home through a front window. Once inside, they ransacked the scene and stole an undetermined quantity of miscellaneous items.

Police have not yet said if the stolen items had a value estimate, nor if any collectible items of high value or personal items belonging to the actor were confiscated. The investigation remains in its infancy with police currently searching for the 3 unidentified suspects. No arrests have yet occurred.

Brad Pitt’s home is just the latest celebrity residence to fall victim to a recent string of burglaries that have taken place all over Southern California, particularly in affluent communities like Los Feliz, Beverly Hills, and Hollywood Hills.

On Valentine’s Day, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s Los Angeles home was also broken into. Just one week prior, Olivier Giroud, LAFC forward and member of France’s victorious national team from the 2018 World Cup, experienced a home robbery. In Giroud’s case, according to reports, the thieves made off with what was described as a “substantial amount” of jewelry and other valuables.

Suspected Links to South American Burglary Crews

Officials are trying to determine if the crime is connected to, organized burglary factions, like South American crews who have come to the U.S. for over ten years and have a propensity for stealing from high-end homes in wealthy neighborhoods. These groups are more than likely competent in surveillance and stealth.

Right now, and so far, no official connection has been made between the Brad Pitt incident and other recent high-profile burglaries. Investigators are supposedly considering all potential connections, including watching neighborhood surveillance video and digital tracking data.

Security Measures and Public Response

This growing issue has evoked substantial anxiety about home security for celebrities and wealthy people in Los Angeles. The consistent robbery patterns occurring over the course of just a few weeks has put increasing public pressure on authorities to step up surveillance and patrols of sensitive areas.

Homeowners, and especially celebrities, are now being encouraged to upgrade their security systems, secure and limit access points and refrain from oversharing travel plans or other personal information on social media platforms.

While Brad Pitt has not provided any public statements after being burglarized, both his fans and neighbors are concerned that these burglaries in Los Angeles have begun to occur regularly.

In the meantime, the LAPD has kept asking for tips on the break-in. As this case unfolds and develops it will surely continue or add to conversation about organized burglary rings, vulnerable celebrity homes, and lack of security infrastructure in Los Angeles.

For real-time updates on this story, stay tuned to trusted local news outlets and official LAPD channels.

