Home > World > Breaking: Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Jolts Western Turkey, Says Disaster Authority

Breaking: Magnitude 6.1 Earthquake Jolts Western Turkey, Says Disaster Authority

A 6.1-magnitude quake struck Turkey’s Balikesir province near Istanbul, with tremors felt widely. No casualties or damage have been reported so far.

The magnitude of the earthquake in Turkey was around 6.1, reports said.

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 10, 2025 23:31:00 IST

A 6.1-magnitude earthquake hit western Turkey on Sunday evening, the country’s AFAD disaster management authority reported, with tremors felt across multiple provinces.

The AFAD noted that the earthquake occurred at 7:53 p.m. local time in Balikesir province, near Istanbul, at a depth of 11 km (6.8 miles). The German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) measured the quake at 6.19 magnitude at a depth of 10 km.

Local media reported the tremors were felt in several provinces, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or damage. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on X that AFAD emergency teams had begun inspections in Istanbul and neighbouring provinces, with no negative findings reported so far.

At least a dozen buildings were destroyed due to the earthquake and two people are trapped inside it, the Turkish authorities said.

Serkan Sak, the mayor of Sindirgi, said that four individuals were pulled out the rubble while emergency teams are trying to get to two individuals still inside it.

The mayor also said that in the Golcuk village, located close to the city, many houses and the minaret of a mosque were destroyed.

Tags: earthquaketurkey

