LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan Cambodia operation sindoor abhishek bachhan bangladesh Dul Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi donald trump gaza japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > Heavy Downpour Forces China to Declare Emergency Flood Response

Heavy Downpour Forces China to Declare Emergency Flood Response

China has declared Level IV flood emergency responses in multiple provinces as heavy rains continue, risking surges in major rivers. Flood control teams are deployed, with evacuations and shelters for nearly 10,000 displaced. Officials urge strong monitoring and prevention amid ongoing relief efforts after deadly flash floods.

More rain is predicted in China till 11 August
More rain is predicted in China till 11 August

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 10, 2025 06:51:24 IST

China’s State Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters has issued a Level IV emergency flood response in several provinces as heavy rains continue to batter large parts of the country, Global Times reported.

According to Global Times, the emergency response was activated for Jiangsu, Anhui, Hubei, and Chongqing at 3:00 pm (local time) on Saturday, with work teams dispatched to Anhui and Hubei to assist local authorities in flood prevention.

Multiple Provinces in China Face Heavy Rains

Separately, China’s Ministry of Water Resources also initiated a Level IV flood-control emergency response in Henan, Hubei, Chongqing, Sichuan, and Shaanxi, while maintaining the same response for Anhui and Gansu provinces, Global Times reported.

Forecasts from the ministry, cited by Global Times, warned of heavy to torrential rainfall between August 9 and 11 in multiple areas, including Sichuan, Chongqing, southern and central Anhui, southern and central Henan, eastern Hubei, southern Gansu, and southern Shaanxi. Some areas could see extreme downpours, which may cause water levels to surge in the Yangtze River and its tributaries, including the Minjiang, Tuojiang, and Jialing rivers.

Global Times further reported that water levels are also expected to rise in the Huaihe River and its southern tributaries, such as the Huanghe, Shiguan, and Peihe rivers. Smaller rivers in the affected regions could face floods above warning levels.

Li Guoying, Deputy Commander of the National Flood Control and Drought Relief Headquarters and Minister of Water Resources, called for stronger monitoring, early warnings, and strict implementation of prevention measures to protect lives and property, according to Global Times.

On Saturday morning, the ministry held a special meeting to coordinate flood-control efforts in response to the heavy rain. Officials stressed the need for continuous rainfall monitoring, timely release of warning information, precise scheduling of water projects, and relocation of residents from high-risk areas in advance, Global Times reported.

10 Killed in China Due to Rain Related Incidents

Working groups from the ministry have already arrived in Gansu Province to assess flash flood damage and plan further disaster prevention steps. Since Thursday, mountain torrents in Gansu have killed 10 people and left 33 missing as of Friday afternoon, Global Times reported.

The heaviest rainfall in Yuzhong County hit the Xinglong Mountain area, severely damaging several villages. Local authorities, quoted by Global Times, said multiple departments are working urgently to repair damaged roads.

Relief operations are underway, with 54 hotels requisitioned and 14 centralised shelters, including schools and village administrative centres set up to accommodate nearly 10,000 people displaced by the floods, Global Times reported.

(Inputs From ANI)

Also Read: Flash Floods Kill 10, Leave 33 Missing in China

Tags: chinafloodrain

RELATED News

US-Pak Resource Deal Risks Deepening Conflict in Balochistan
Why South Korea’s Military Has Shrunk by 20% in Six Years?
Who Is Tammy Bruce, Nominated for UN Role by Donald Trump?
“Convert or Suffer”: Pakistan Minority Children Face Forced Conversions, Child Labour
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?

LATEST NEWS

Breaking: India, Pakistan Navy To Exercise Separately In Arabian Sea Just Before Independence Day
Eknath Shinde Dismisses Rift Rumours, Says Delhi Visits Aim at Maharashtra’s Development
After Spirit, Deepika Padukone Quits The Intern Remake With Amitabh Bachchan After Years Of Delay
The Crow 2024 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch The Supernatural Reboot, Here’s The Guide
PM Modi Hails ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ Campaign For Phenomenal Participation | Know Why It Was Launched
Rajnath Singh Cites Ramayana, Warns ‘Provokers Will Not Be Spared’ In Defence Of Operation Sindoor
Chad Michael Murray Recalls Family Calling In Priest For His Last Rites After Being On Deathbed: I Was A Skeleton
Chanakyapuri: One Dead And Another Critically Injured After Speeding Thar Hits Them
Want To Become Unrecognizable In Just One Month? Start With These Healthy Habits
Why London Luxury Flats Have Banned Food Delivery Riders?
Heavy Downpour Forces China to Declare Emergency Flood Response

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Heavy Downpour Forces China to Declare Emergency Flood Response

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Heavy Downpour Forces China to Declare Emergency Flood Response
Heavy Downpour Forces China to Declare Emergency Flood Response
Heavy Downpour Forces China to Declare Emergency Flood Response
Heavy Downpour Forces China to Declare Emergency Flood Response

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?