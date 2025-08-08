Flash Floods Kill 10, Leave 33 Missing in China

At least 10 people were killed and 33 remain missing after flash floods swept through Yuzhong County in China’s northwestern Gansu province, state media reported on Friday, reported by AP.

Heavy Rain Lashes Parts of China

Torrential rains since Thursday triggered flash floods and at least one landslide in mountainous areas near Lanzhou, according to state broadcaster CCTV.

The disaster caused power and telecommunications in the Xinglong Mountain area, leaving nearly 4,000 residents stranded across four villages. Maximum rainfall reached 195 millimetres (7.7 inches) by early Friday, local authorities confirmed.

Landslide Adds to Toll

After the landslide, at least three people were reportedly missing in the Maliantan village late Thursday. Rescue operations are ongoing following the damaged infrastructure and continued rainfall.

President Xi Orders Emergency Response

Chinese President Xi Jinping has urged for rescue and flood prevention. Several regions across China are grappling with severe weather this week.

In Guangzhou, seven people were killed and seven sustained injuries when a flood-triggered landslide buried homes in the city’s Baiyun district on Wednesday. Meanwhile, in Zhengzhou, the capital of Henan province, authorities have shut schools, offices, factories and restricted traffic. (AP Inputs)