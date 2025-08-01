Home > World > Unshaken by Tariffs: India Says U.S. Ties Remain Strong Despite Hike

Unshaken by Tariffs: India Says U.S. Ties Remain Strong Despite Hike

India’s foreign ministry said ties with the U.S. remain strong despite Trump’s 25% tariff hike on Indian goods. MEA stressed continued security cooperation and downplayed oil trade issues with Russia and Iran. Trump reshaped trade policy, raising tariffs on many nations to 15–50%.

US President Donald Trump has imposed 25% tariff on India
Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: August 1, 2025 17:23:00 IST

Indian Ministry of External Affairs has stated that relations between India and the US remain unaffected despite the hike in tariffs on Indian products. The ministry said both nations have faced various challenges but their relations remained on track.

Speaking at the press conference, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal was speaking about the impact which current tariff issues could have on their relationship.

“India and the US have a strong and deep partnership based on shared interests, democratic values, and strong connections between people. This relationship has stayed strong despite many changes and challenges. We are focused on our joint goals and confident that our ties will continue to grow,” Jaiswal said.

Indian Official Praises Strong Security Relationship With the US

He also stressed that India and the US have a strong and growing security relationship. “Security ties between India and America are solid, and there is potential to strengthen them further through the India-US COMPACT for the 21st century,” he added.

Jaiswal said India has taken note of the US sanctions on six Indian companies for buying oil from Iran.

When asked about US President Donald Trump’s recent comment that India might one day buy oil from Pakistan—just after announcing an energy deal with Islamabad—Jaiswal said, “I have no comments to offer on this.”

Will India Stop Importing Oil from Russia?

He also responded to reports that some Indian oil companies have stopped buying oil from Russia. “You already know our general approach to energy—we look at global conditions and available supply. We are not aware of any specific changes,” he said.

Last month, Trump imposed a 25% tariff and additional penalty on Indian goods after trade talks between the two countries failed. He also criticized India for buying oil and military equipment from Russia, which is under heavy US sanctions due to the Ukraine war.

Donald Trump has reshuffled the US trade policies by increasing the tariff rates on many countries, ranging from 15% to 50%.

Also Read: U.S. Imposes 25% Tariff On All Indian Goods From August 7, 2025- Pharma, Electronics Hit Hard, No Exception!

