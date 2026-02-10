LIVE TV
Home > World > Brent School Horror: Two Boys Stabbed, Police Hunt Suspect After Shocking London Attack

Two boys, aged 12 and 13, were stabbed at Kingsbury High School in northwest London around midday. Both were taken to the hospital. Police have sealed off Bacon Lane and launched a manhunt for a teenage suspect, increasing security across Brent.

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 10, 2026 23:07:06 IST

The peaceful educational period used to exist at a Northwest London educational institution until 2 PM, when two students got stabbed. 

The police department received an emergency dispatch to Kingsbury High School, which is located on Bacon Lane, at 12:40 PM after witnesses reported an attack against a 13-year-old boy. The emergency responders discovered a second victim at the emergency site who was 12 years old and had experienced a stabbing incident.

The London Ambulance Service provided transportation of both children to different medical facilities after emergency personnel completed their treatment at the location.

Police Investigation

The Metropolitan Police have started a special search mission to find the male teenager who serves as the main suspect in the case.

The police have created a border around Bacon Lane because they need to perform forensic tests and review security footage to determine suspect movements after the attack, which occurred during midday. The police know who the suspect is, but he remains at large in their investigation.

The police and school officials are currently investigating the incident to determine whether it involved targeted violence or developed from an unplanned fight while the manhunt operation continues throughout Brent and northwest London.

Community Safety

The community response to violent incidents has resulted in increased police presence, which aims to protect public safety while calming anxious local residents.

To address security concerns which have reached “considerable” levels, local leaders have assigned extra officers to protect school areas and transport facilities. The police department in Brent focuses on supporting student mental health by providing dedicated assistance programs for students who experienced the incident.

Medical staff continue to track the victims’ physical health conditions while the borough community works to keep the area safe and capture the suspect who poses a threat to public safety.

First published on: Feb 10, 2026 11:07 PM IST
QUICK LINKS