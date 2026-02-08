LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india karnataka Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia iran india
LIVE TV
Home > World > Hoover Shooting Shocks City As Officer Is Shot, Heavy Police Presence Floods Riverlake Drive In Tense Standoff

Hoover Shooting Shocks City As Officer Is Shot, Heavy Police Presence Floods Riverlake Drive In Tense Standoff

A domestic violence call in Hoover’s Southlake Estates escalated into an officer-involved shooting on Riverlake Drive. A police officer, a father, and a son were injured. Multiple agencies sealed the area as investigators work to reconstruct the incident.

Hoover Officer Shot During Domestic Violence Incident, Massive Police Response Locks Down Riverlake Drive
Hoover Officer Shot During Domestic Violence Incident, Massive Police Response Locks Down Riverlake Drive

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: February 8, 2026 23:49:12 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hoover Shooting Shocks City As Officer Is Shot, Heavy Police Presence Floods Riverlake Drive In Tense Standoff

A large number of police officers entered the Southlake Estates neighborhood of Hoover, Alabama, because of a domestic violence incident that resulted in injuries to an officer and two other people.

Authorities received a report that needed police presence at a residence located on Riverlake Drive. Police officers responded to a situation that turned into an officer-involved shooting.

The initial scene report showed three victims, who included a Hoover police officer and a male suspect. Multiple agencies continue to collect evidence at the crime scene while investigators try to determine what happened because the neighborhood remains closed to public access.

You Might Be Interested In

Shelby County Emergency Response

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, together with local paramedics, arrived at the emergency call site within minutes to provide their escort and medical support.

Family members who saw the violent event reported that a father and son had a domestic argument that escalated to violence when the son shot his father.

The emergency response situation grew more intense when backup units from surrounding regions set up roadblocks on Riverlake Drive to ensure public safety during the area security operation by authorities.

The department has not released official information about the medical conditions of the officer and suspect who were taken to emergency medical facilities.

Hoover Police Department Investigation

The Hoover Police Department is conducting an extensive investigation, which includes both internal and criminal investigations, to determine the specific events that resulted in officers using their service weapons.

Forensic teams are currently investigating the Riverlake Drive residence to create a timeline that shows when family members began shooting and when police arrived at the location.

The police investigation procedures will identify the methods used to hit the responding officer, and they will determine whether the suspect received his injuries during the first fight or during the police encounter.  Authorities have requested that residents avoid the Southlake area, as the scene remains active for several more hours.

Also Read: 4 Indian Students Injured in Knife Attack at Russian College, Embassy Confirms; Investigation Underway Amid Rising Tensions

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 11:49 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Hoover shootingRiverlake Drive

RELATED News

Japan’s ‘Iron Lady’ Sanae Takaichi’s Coalition Sweeps Polls, Secures Supermajority In Winter Election; Eyes Bold Reforms

Ukraine Urges Fast-Track Peace Talks With Russia, Says Time Is Critical, ‘Only Trump Can Stop The War’

Who Is Jeffrey Leeds? Wall Street Founder Accuses 26-Year-Old Wife Of ‘Sneaking Out’ And Having An Affair In Explosive $100M Divorce Case

Did China Conduct A Secret Nuclear Test Days After Violent Galwan Valley Clash? US Accuses Them Of ‘Decoupling’: ‘These Tests Violate Commitments’

Was Jeffrey Epstein Murdered? Notorious Pedophile’s Brother Mark Epstein Drags Trump In Shocking Allegation Says ‘I Believe President Authorised…’

LATEST NEWS

Kennedy Trailer X Reactions: Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone Enter Anurag Kashyap’s Dark World; ‘Apni Marzi Ka Maalik’ Redefines The Weapon

Will India’s Own Sarvam AI Fulfill The Dream Of Atmanirbhar Bharat? How Is It Outperforming ChatGPT And Google Gemini?

Attention Travellers! Bengaluru-Mangaluru Vande Bharat To Cut Journey Time, High-Speed Rail Connection To Chennai In Just 73 Minutes; All You Need To Know

Ranji Trophy 2025-26: CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Congratulates Uttarakhand For Reaching Semifinals

Surajkund Mela Horror: Haryana Police Arrest Two Over Joyride Collapse Which Killed A Police Officer, And Injured 13

U19 World Cup 2026: Indian Team Receives Grand Welcome In Mumbai | WATCH

Delhi Horror: Abandoned SUV Found With Three Bodies Inside On Peeragarhi Flyover, Police Launch An Investigation – What Happened Inside The Car?

Piyush Goyal Clarifies USD 500 Billion India-US Trade Figure: ‘Trade Doesn’t Deal With Defence, It Deals With Commercial Requirements’

T20 World Cup 2026: Who Is Lokesh Bam? Nepal Batter Who Took The Match Right Down The Wire Against England

Who Did Kritika Kamra Date Before Gaurav Kapur? A Look At ‘Kitani Mohabbat Hai’ Actress’ Rollercoaster Love Life From Karan Kundrra To …

Hoover Shooting Shocks City As Officer Is Shot, Heavy Police Presence Floods Riverlake Drive In Tense Standoff

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hoover Shooting Shocks City As Officer Is Shot, Heavy Police Presence Floods Riverlake Drive In Tense Standoff

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hoover Shooting Shocks City As Officer Is Shot, Heavy Police Presence Floods Riverlake Drive In Tense Standoff
Hoover Shooting Shocks City As Officer Is Shot, Heavy Police Presence Floods Riverlake Drive In Tense Standoff
Hoover Shooting Shocks City As Officer Is Shot, Heavy Police Presence Floods Riverlake Drive In Tense Standoff
Hoover Shooting Shocks City As Officer Is Shot, Heavy Police Presence Floods Riverlake Drive In Tense Standoff

QUICK LINKS