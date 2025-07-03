Live Tv
Search
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
Live TV
TRENDING |
Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict Michael Madsen donald trump delhi fuel ban delhi vehicle ban alia bhatt ar rahman new york city gaza conflict
Home > India > British F-35B Fighter Jet Stranded In Thiruvananthapuram, To Be Taken To The UK

British F-35B Fighter Jet Stranded In Thiruvananthapuram, To Be Taken To The UK

A British F-35B fighter jet, grounded in Thiruvananthapuram since June 14, 2025, due to a hydraulic failure during an Indo-UK exercise, will be dismantled and airlifted to the UK.

Published By: SHAISTA FATIMI
Last Updated: July 3, 2025 21:00:24 IST

Follow us on
Google News

Share

A British F-35B fighter is to be dismantled after an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram Airport due to a hydraulic issue. The jet was facing this issue for weeks and is beyond repair now.

F-35B Emergency Landing In Kerala, Why?

A British Royal Navy F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter jet, grounded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala, India, since June 14, 2025, for around 19 days, is set to be disassembled and airlifted back to the UK. 

This emergency landing was made during a joint Indo-UK naval exercise, sparking global attention. This fifth-generation jet is one of the world’s most advanced fighter jets and is worth over USD 110 million.

The F-35B is a part of the HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, operating approximately 100 nautical miles off Kerala’s coast. Due to adverse weather conditions and low fuel levels the aircraft was unable to make a landing on the ship and circled in the sky for some time. Prioritizing safety, the pilot diverted the aircraft to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, where it landed safely. 

F-35B To Be Dismantled And Airlifted Back To UK

While the aircraft was on the ground, the jet developed a significant engineering issue, preventing its return to the aircraft carrier leading to leave it stranded till now. Initially, a UK-based engineering team arrived at the location for the repair but the damage is unrepairable at this moment.

The jet will be carefully disassembled to fit within the C-17 Globemaster for transport back to the UK, where it will undergo repairs at a specialized facility. Until the airlift, the F-35B remains under strict surveillance at Thiruvananthapuram airport to safeguard its stealth technology.  All the dues and parking charges will be covered and settled with India by the UK

Also Read: House Republicans Advance Donald Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ After Late-Night Vote: Here’s What’s Next

Tags: indiaJetuk
Advertisement

More News

Indian-Origin Mother Neha Gupta Arrested In Florida For Alleged Murder Of Young Daughter
NITI Aayog Charts Roadmap For India’s USD 1 Trillion Chemical Industry
Inside Michael Madsen’s Personal Life: His Marriages, Six Children And A Family Tragedy
Donald Trump Secures Major Win as ‘One Big Beautiful Bill’ Clears Congress
Delhi Govt Seeks Delay On Fuel Ban For End-Of-Life Vehicles, Urges CAQM To Postpone
Delhi Court Slams Woman For False Rape Allegations, Orders Complaint For Perjury
Michael Madsen’s Health Struggles: From Personal Loss To Addiction Battles
Trump Scores 16M USD Settlement In ‘60 Minutes Kamala Harris’ Interview Dispute With Paramount- No Apologies, Just Checks
‘Sabki Maa’: Parag Tyagi Remembers Shefali Jariwala’s Selfless Legacy In His First Social Media Post After Her Death
Kill Bill And Reservoir Dogs Actor, Michael Madsen, Dies At 67

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?