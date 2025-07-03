British F-35B Fighter Jet Stranded In Thiruvananthapuram, To Be Taken To The UK

A British F-35B fighter is to be dismantled after an emergency landing at Thiruvananthapuram Airport due to a hydraulic issue. The jet was facing this issue for weeks and is beyond repair now.

F-35B Emergency Landing In Kerala, Why?

A British Royal Navy F-35B Lightning II stealth fighter jet, grounded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport in Kerala, India, since June 14, 2025, for around 19 days, is set to be disassembled and airlifted back to the UK.

This emergency landing was made during a joint Indo-UK naval exercise, sparking global attention. This fifth-generation jet is one of the world’s most advanced fighter jets and is worth over USD 110 million.

The F-35B is a part of the HMS Prince of Wales Carrier Strike Group, operating approximately 100 nautical miles off Kerala’s coast. Due to adverse weather conditions and low fuel levels the aircraft was unable to make a landing on the ship and circled in the sky for some time. Prioritizing safety, the pilot diverted the aircraft to Thiruvananthapuram International Airport, where it landed safely.

F-35B To Be Dismantled And Airlifted Back To UK

While the aircraft was on the ground, the jet developed a significant engineering issue, preventing its return to the aircraft carrier leading to leave it stranded till now. Initially, a UK-based engineering team arrived at the location for the repair but the damage is unrepairable at this moment.

The jet will be carefully disassembled to fit within the C-17 Globemaster for transport back to the UK, where it will undergo repairs at a specialized facility. Until the airlift, the F-35B remains under strict surveillance at Thiruvananthapuram airport to safeguard its stealth technology. All the dues and parking charges will be covered and settled with India by the UK

Also Read: House Republicans Advance Donald Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ After Late-Night Vote: Here’s What’s Next