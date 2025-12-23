UK Horror: Husband Drugged, Raped Ex-Wife For 13 Years – Now Charged With 56 Sexual Sex Offences Including Voyeurism, Child Abuse

A British man, Philip Young (49), has been charged with 56 sexual offences against his ex-wife, 48-year-old Joanne Young, over 13 years, while five other men have also been charged in connection with the case, CNN reported, citing a police official’s statement.

Philip Young Charged, 5 Others Charged

Young has been remanded in custody, according to Wiltshire Police. The allegations include multiple counts of rape and administering a substance with the intent to overpower to carry out sexual activity. He has also been charged with voyeurism, possession of indecent images of children and possession of extreme images.

Five other men have been charged with offences linked to the same victim, 48-year-old Joanne Young, who has chosen to waive her automatic legal right to anonymity. All five are currently on bail, according to CNN.

The alleged offences are said to have occurred between 2010 and 2023.

Names Of All The Accused

Police identified the other accused men as Norman Macksoni, 47, who faces one count of rape and possession of extreme images; Dean Hamilton, also 47, who has been charged with one count of rape, sexual assault by penetration and two counts of sexual touching; Conner Sanderson Doyle, 31, who faces charges of sexual assault by penetration and sexual touching; Richard Wilkins, 61, who has been charged with one count of rape and sexual touching; and Mohammed Hassan, 37, who faces one count of sexual touching, as per CNN.

All six men are due to appear at Swindon Magistrates’ Court in southwest England on Tuesday.

Wiltshire Police Statement

Geoff Smith, Detective Superintendent with Wiltshire Police, described the developments as a “significant update” in what he said was a “complex and extensive investigation.”

He said Joanne Young is being supported by specially trained officers and explained that her decision to waive anonymity came “following multiple discussions with officers and support services.”

James Foster, a specialist prosecutor with the Crown Prosecution Service, said the CPS authorised the charges after reviewing the evidence gathered during the police investigation.

“Our prosecutors have worked to establish tht there is sufficient evidence to charge and that it is in the public interest to pursue criminal proceedings,” he said in a statement.

“We have worked closely with Wiltshire Police as they carried out their investigation.”

(With inputs from ANI)

