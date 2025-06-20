Live Tv
Broadband Breakdown: Users Across The U.S. Hit By CenturyLink, Quantum Fiber, Brightspeed Outages

A major broadband outage on June 19 affected thousands across the U.S., disrupting services from CenturyLink, Quantum Fiber, and Brightspeed. Ownership changes and service issues raised user concerns nationwide.

June 20, 2025

On Thursday, June 19, a widespread broadband outage disrupted internet services across several U.S. states, leaving thousands of users offline. Customers using CenturyLink, Quantum Fiber, Brightspeed, and other regional internet providers reported major issues, including complete connectivity loss, slow browsing speeds, and frequent service drops. The outage sparked a surge in reports on Down Detector, a platform where users share real-time internet problems.

CenturyLink and its fiber-based subsidiary, Quantum Fiber, faced the most severe issues. Tracking visuals showed over 35,000 CenturyLink users affected, while Quantum Fiber saw more than 17,000 outage reports. Brightspeed, a regional provider, also received more than 3,000 complaints during the same period.

This Broadband Outage Affected Multiple States As Users Seek Answers From 

CenturyLink

The outage reports came from across the U.S., confirming the issue was not limited to one region. CenturyLink, owned by Lumen Technologies, manages both legacy copper and fiber services under the Quantum Fiber brand. Brightspeed now operates in 20 states that were previously part of Lumen’s service areas. Users across social media and outage forums continued to report problems throughout the day, waiting for updates from service providers. As of now, the companies have not provided detailed statements on the root cause.

Everything You Need to Know About CenturyLink, Lumen, and Quantum Fiber

Curious about CenturyLink and its recent changes? Here’s a quick, easy-to-digest guide to help you understand who owns what and what each brand stands for:

  • What is CenturyLink?
    CenturyLink is a U.S.-based telecommunications provider offering internet, network security, cloud, and managed services. It operates over both fiber and copper networks. Still using CenturyLink for your home internet? You’re not alone!

  • Who owns CenturyLink now?
    Lumen Technologies owns CenturyLink. Lumen acquired the brand and rebranded the company in 2020. But don’t worry—CenturyLink still exists as a service name for many customers.

  • Is CenturyLink still the name today?
    Technically, no. The company rebranded to Lumen Technologies, and its stock ticker changed from CTL to LUMN on September 18, 2020. However, CenturyLink remains the public-facing name for legacy copper-based services.

  • Who owns Quantum Fiber?
    Originally a Lumen brand, Quantum Fiber is now being acquired by AT&T (as of May 2025). The $5.75 billion deal includes about one million subscribers and four million fiber-enabled locations.

