Can A Dog Lick Cause Sepsis? How A Minor Scratch Caused UK Woman To Lose 4 Limbs- Here's What We Know About Life Threatening Health Crisis

Can A Dog Lick Cause Sepsis? How A Minor Scratch Caused UK Woman To Lose 4 Limbs- Here’s What We Know About Life Threatening Health Crisis

Minor scratch after dog lick led to sepsis; UK woman lost 4 limbs. Doctors warn about rare but life-threatening infection risks.

Minor scratch after dog lick led to sepsis. (Photo: X)
Minor scratch after dog lick led to sepsis. (Photo: X)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: February 23, 2026 15:26:14 IST

Can A Dog Lick Cause Sepsis? How A Minor Scratch Caused UK Woman To Lose 4 Limbs- Here’s What We Know About Life Threatening Health Crisis

An Indian-origin British woman underwent a quadruple amputation after what doctors believe may have started with something as simple as a dog licking a minor cut.

Fifty-two-year-old Manjit Sangha spent nearly 32 weeks in hospital after developing severe sepsis that led to multiple organ complications, six cardiac arrests, and the loss of both her hands and legs below the knee.

Her case has sparked widespread concern and raised an alarming question: can a dog lick really cause sepsis?

How a Minor Scratch Turned Into a Medical Emergency

According to reports, the ordeal began in July last year when Sangha returned home from work feeling unwell. Within hours, her condition deteriorated dramatically. By the next morning, she had become unconscious. Her hands and feet were ice-cold, her lips had turned purple, and she was struggling to breathe.

Her husband later described the shock of how quickly her health collapsed. One day she was playing with the family dog; the next, she was in a coma.

She was rushed to New Cross Hospital, where doctors admitted her to the intensive care unit. As the infection spread rapidly through her bloodstream, surgeons were forced to amputate both her legs below the knee and both hands in order to save her life.

During her prolonged hospital stay, she also suffered six cardiac arrests, and doctors had to remove her spleen due to complications.

Can a Dog Lick Cause Sepsis?

Doctors believe Sangha’s sepsis may have been triggered by bacteria entering her bloodstream through a small cut or scratch that was licked by her dog.

While dog saliva is not usually dangerous to healthy individuals, it can contain bacteria such as Capnocytophaga canimorsus, which in rare cases can cause severe infections, especially if it enters the body through broken skin. People with weakened immune systems, underlying health conditions, or no spleen are particularly vulnerable but severe infections can occasionally affect otherwise healthy individuals too.

Experts stress that such cases are rare. However, when bacteria enter the bloodstream and the body’s immune system overreacts, it can trigger sepsis a life-threatening medical emergency.

What Is Sepsis?

Sepsis occurs when the body has an extreme response to an infection. Instead of fighting the infection in a controlled way, the immune system goes into overdrive, causing widespread inflammation that can damage tissues and vital organs.

If not treated urgently, sepsis can lead to organ failure, tissue death, and even death. It can develop from infections in the lungs, urinary tract, abdomen, skin, or central nervous system. In Sangha’s case, doctors believe bacteria may have entered through a minor skin injury.

Warning Signs of Sepsis

Sepsis can progress rapidly, often within hours. Early symptoms may include fever or very low body temperature, rapid heartbeat, confusion, breathlessness, extreme weakness, and reduced urination. In some cases, patients may develop a red or blotchy rash with small dark spots.

In severe cases, blood pressure drops dangerously low, leading to septic shock a condition that requires immediate intensive care treatment.

A Survivor’s Warning

After months in hospital and multiple life-saving procedures, Sangha is now recovering and learning to rebuild her life. She has chosen to speak out to raise awareness about sepsis, warning that it “could happen to anybody.”

Health experts advise that while pet owners should not panic, they should take precautions. Any cuts or scratches should be cleaned immediately and covered. If a wound becomes red, swollen, painful, or is accompanied by fever or flu-like symptoms, medical attention should be sought without delay.

Sangha’s case serves as a stark reminder that even a seemingly harmless dog lick on a minor wound can, in rare circumstances, escalate into a life-threatening health crisis if infection spreads unchecked.

First published on: Feb 23, 2026 3:26 PM IST
Can A Dog Lick Cause Sepsis? How A Minor Scratch Caused UK Woman To Lose 4 Limbs- Here’s What We Know About Life Threatening Health Crisis

