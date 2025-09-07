LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump meghalaya murder case japan pm Blood Moon china itr celebrity news Brazil donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > World > Can a Dog Vote On Your Behalf? The Bizarre California Case That Shocked Voters

Can a Dog Vote On Your Behalf? The Bizarre California Case That Shocked Voters

A 62-year-old California woman, Laura Lee Yourex, has been charged with five felonies for allegedly registering her dog, Maya, to vote in the 2021 governor recall and 2022 primary elections. She even posted proof online. One ballot was counted before the fraud was uncovered. She faces up to six years in prison.

The dog was named Maya Jean Yourex by the California woman. (Picture Credit - ANI)
The dog was named Maya Jean Yourex by the California woman. (Picture Credit - ANI)

Published By: Mohammad Saquib
Published: September 7, 2025 15:48:48 IST

A woman from California has been charged after allegedly registering her dog to vote so she could cast two ballots. The woman, 62-year-old Laura Lee Yourex from Costa Mesa, is facing five felony charges. These include perjury, submitting false documents, voting when she wasn’t entitled to, and registering a fake person to vote, according to the Orange County District Attorney’s Office.

Officials say Yourex used her dog’s name, Maya Jean Yourex, to submit mail-in ballots. She did this during the 2021 recall election for governor and again in the 2022 primary election. The recall ballot was accepted and counted, but the primary ballot was rejected.

How Did California Woman’s Dog Manage to Vote?

In October 2022, Yourex even posted on social media showing her dog wearing an “I Voted” sticker and posing with a ballot. Later, she also shared a picture of her dog’s collar next to a mail-in ballot addressed to the dog. In the post, she joked that Maya was still getting ballots, even though the dog had already passed away.

A year later, in October 2023, Yourex went to the Orange County Registrar of Voter’s Office and admitted what she had done. The case was then handed over to the District Attorney’s Office for investigation.

If found guilty of all charges, Yourex could face up to six years in prison. Authorities have not revealed how she was able to cast the fraudulent votes or which political party may have benefited from them.

Conditions Require to Vote in California

In California, registering to vote requires filling out a form with basic details and affirming citizenship under penalty of perjury. However, residents do not need to show proof of residence or identification when registering or voting in state elections. Proof of residence is only required for first-time voters in federal elections.

Interestingly, an individual can vote or register in California state elections even without having a valid ID proof. Experts have discussed this issue for long, and noted that these loopholes could be easily exploited. However, some also support this process and pint out that voting becomes easier through this. Although, for voting in federal elections, a proof of residence is required.

Also Read: ‘Big Relief For Stray Dogs’: Animal Lovers, Maneka Gandhi Welcome Supreme Court Verdict

Tags: Californiadog

RELATED News

Russia Develops World’s First Cancer Vaccine With 100% Efficacy, Here’s When It Could Be Publicly Available
Japan PM Ishiba Shigeru announces resignation
Who Is Iryna Zarutska? Her Shocking Murder Has Left the U.S. Stunned and Scared!
70% of smart home devices vulnerable to cyberattacks: Cyber Security Council
This Country Becomes First In The World To Lose All Its Glaciers, Reason Will Shock You

LATEST NEWS

Monkeys vs Apes: Comparing Behavior, Physical Traits, Habitat, and Diet In Primates
Breaking: Mumbai High-Rise Fire, Blaze Erupts In 24-Storey Dahisar Building
Pakistan Gears Up For Inaugural T20I Tri Series This November
"They are doing this now when elections are close, and Trump's pressure is mounting": Mallikarjun Kharge on GST reforms
Assam CM Sarma announces Rs 5 crore to Himachal CM Relief Fund for flood relief
This Country Becomes First In The World To Lose All Its Glaciers, Reason Will Shock You
Explained: How Will Japan Pick Its Next Leader After PM Ishiba Shigeru’s Resignation?
JD Vance Makes Big Reveal About 2028 Presidential Elections, Door Open For Future Bid But…
In A Surprise Move, PM Modi Sits In Last Row At NDA Workshop: BJP Leaders React
ASIA CUP 2025: ‘The reigning champions are back!’ But Without A Sponsor As Team India Reveals Official Jerseys
Can a Dog Vote On Your Behalf? The Bizarre California Case That Shocked Voters

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Can a Dog Vote On Your Behalf? The Bizarre California Case That Shocked Voters

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Can a Dog Vote On Your Behalf? The Bizarre California Case That Shocked Voters
Can a Dog Vote On Your Behalf? The Bizarre California Case That Shocked Voters
Can a Dog Vote On Your Behalf? The Bizarre California Case That Shocked Voters
Can a Dog Vote On Your Behalf? The Bizarre California Case That Shocked Voters

QUICK LINKS