‘Can Have Dialogue, But Don’t Want Ceasefire’: Trump Says US Military Will Maintain Pressure On Iran Amid Rising Tensions

Trump Rules Out Ceasefire, Emphasizes Military Priority

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) stated that the United States is not seeking a ceasefire in the ongoing conflict involving Iran, emphasizing that military operations remain the main focus.

“We can have dialogue, but I don’t want to do a ceasefire. You don’t do a ceasefire when you’re literally obliterating the other side… we’re not looking to do that,” Trump said outside the White House before departing to Palm Beach, Florida.

Speaking about the United Kingdom’s recent decision to allow the United States to use its military bases for strikes on Iranian missile sites targeting shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, Trump expressed surprise at the timing.

“I was a little surprised at the UK, to be honest with you. They should have acted a lot faster,” he said.

The UK expanded its approval for US forces to use British bases for what it described as “defensive operations” aimed at degrading Iranian missile capabilities linked to attacks on vessels in the Strait of Hormuz.

Iran’s Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi criticized the UK’s move, warning it endangers British lives and constitutes participation in aggression. On X, Araghchi said, “Vast majority of the British People do not want any part in the Israel-U.S. war of choice on Iran.”

He further stated, “Ignoring his own People, Mr. Starmer is putting British lives in danger by allowing UK bases to be used for aggression against Iran,” referring to UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Reiterating Tehran’s stance, Araghchi asserted, “Iran will exercise its right to self-defense.”

US Nearing Objectives, Outlines Key Goals

Trump also indicated that US military objectives in the Middle East are nearing completion. A post shared by Rapid Response 47 on X quoted him: “We are getting very close to meeting our objectives as we consider winding down our great Military efforts in the Middle East with respect to the Terrorist Regime of Iran.”

Outlining priorities, he added: “(1) Completely degrading Iranian Missile Capability, Launchers, and everything else pertaining to them. (2) Destroying Iran’s Defense Industrial Base. (3) Eliminating their Navy and Air Force, including Anti Aircraft Weaponry. (4) Never allowing Iran to get even close to Nuclear Capability… (5) Protecting, at the highest level, our Middle Eastern Allies, including Israel, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Kuwait, and others.”

Regarding the Strait of Hormuz, Trump stated, “The Hormuz Strait will have to be guarded and policed, as necessary, by other Nations who use it The United States does not!” He added, “If asked, we will help these Countries in their Hormuz efforts, but it shouldn’t be necessary once Iran’s threat is eradicated. Importantly, it will be an easy Military Operation for them. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP.”

All Inputs From ANI.

Also Read: ‘Their Leaders Are All Gone,’ Donald Trump Mocks Iran Talks Days After Ali Larijani’s Death, U.S. Wants Dialogue Amid Uncertain Iranian Leadership