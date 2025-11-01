Canada PM Mark Carney Apologises To Trump Over Reagan Anti-Tariff Ad Row: What Exactly Happened

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on Saturday said he had apologised to US President Donald Trump over an anti-tariff advertisement featuring former US President Ronald Reagan, admitting that Trump was “offended” by it.

“I did apologise to the president. The President was offended,” Carney told reporters in Gyeongju, South Korea, adding that trade talks between the two countries would resume only when the United States was “ready.”

The controversy began after Trump announced a 10 per cent hike in tariffs on Canadian goods and halted all trade negotiations. He accused Canada of running a “fake” anti-tariff ad campaign that used Reagan’s image and voice without permission.

The ad, posted on X by Ontario Premier Doug Ford, opened with a vintage clip of Ronald Reagan warning against tariffs, saying they might seem patriotic but “over the long run… hurt every American worker and consumer.” The commercial aired during an American League Championship Series game between the Toronto Blue Jays and the Seattle Mariners, attracting over nine million viewers on Fox Sports.

However, the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation was not happy with the use of Reagan’s remarks. According to NBC News, the foundation said it was “reviewing its legal options” since Ontario “did not seek nor receive permission to use and edit” Reagan’s old radio address.

Trump reacted sharply to the controversy, writing on his social media platform Truth Social that “Canada has fraudulently used an advertisement, which is FAKE, featuring Ronald Reagan speaking negatively about tariffs.”

Amid the tension with Washington, Carney also met Chinese President Xi Jinping, describing the talks as a “turning point” in Canada-China relations. He said he raised sensitive issues such as foreign interference during the meeting.

