LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul Arundhati Roy bjp deepfake chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > World > Canadian Journalist ‘Relieved From Duties’ After Antisemitic Remarks: Know What She Exactly Said

Canadian Journalist ‘Relieved From Duties’ After Antisemitic Remarks: Know What She Exactly Said

She added that Jewish people control 'a big machine' and that Hollywood and major US cities are 'run by Jews,' while discussing US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to Israel.

Canadian Journalist 'Relieved From Duties' After Antisemitic Remarks
Canadian Journalist 'Relieved From Duties' After Antisemitic Remarks

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 19, 2025 19:34:49 IST

A Canadian journalist has been suspended after reportedly making antisemitic comments on live television, saying that American politics, major cities, and Hollywood are “run by Jews.”

The remarks were made by Radio-Canada journalist Élisa Serret during a French-language broadcast on Monday. She claimed that “the Israelis, in fact the Jews, finance a lot of American politics” when asked why the United States has not distanced itself from Israel during the ongoing conflict in Gaza. She added that Jewish people control “a big machine” and that Hollywood and major US cities are “run by Jews,” while discussing US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s visit to Israel.

Radio-Canada strongly condemned Serret’s comments the following day. In a statement, the network called the remarks “stereotypical, antisemitic, erroneous and prejudicial allegations against Jewish communities.” The broadcaster confirmed that Serret had been placed on indefinite leave.

“These unacceptable comments contravene Radio-Canada’s Journalistic Standards and Practices and in no way reflect the opinion of the public broadcaster,” the network said. “As a result, the news department has decided to relieve the journalist of her duties until further notice.”

The Quebec chapter of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA), a Canadian Jewish rights advocacy group, also condemned the comments.

Eta Yudin, vice president of CIJA Quebec, called the remarks “antisemitic lies” and said Radio-Canada took “the only appropriate course of action” by placing Serret on leave. Yudin added that the broadcaster must take steps to prevent such comments, and the systemic issues that allowed them, from appearing on Canadian airwaves again.

ALSO READ: Donald Trump Furious At Benjamin Netanyahu, Uses Vulgar Word, Says Israeli PM Is ‘F***ing Me’

Tags: canadacanadian journalist

RELATED News

Good News For Indians, This Country Is Offering Permanent Residency Applications For Under Rs 59000, Know How To Apply
Indian voice at UNHRC calls out Pakistan's role in cross-border terrorism
NGOs urge UNHRC to act against cross-border terrorism from Pakistan
Donald Trump, Xi Jinping Hold First Call In Three Months: What’s On Agenda?
"Welcome new interim government, reaffirm steadfast support for peace, stability": MEA on Nepal

LATEST NEWS

Manipur: 2 Assam Rifles personnel killed, five injured in terror attack in Bishnupur
Who Is Post Malone? All About The Global Superstar Coming To Perform Live In India
"Zubeen went on yacht with Assam locals, we had no prior knowledge": Singapore Festival Organisers
Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, Vishal Jethwa's 'Homebound' is India's official entry for Oscars 2026
Reliance Power and Reliance Infrastructure deny any impact due to the recent CBI Actions on RCFL, RHFL, and Anil Ambani
Have become like Rohit: Suryakumar struggles to remember changes as India win toss, opt to bat against Oman
Economic and social survey will start from September 22, and will not be postponed: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah
Assam CM coordinates efforts to bring Zubeen Garg's mortal remains home from Singapore
Canadian Journalist ‘Relieved From Duties’ After Antisemitic Remarks: Know What She Exactly Said
State Governments making advances for greater efficiency in public financial management: CAG
Canadian Journalist ‘Relieved From Duties’ After Antisemitic Remarks: Know What She Exactly Said

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Canadian Journalist ‘Relieved From Duties’ After Antisemitic Remarks: Know What She Exactly Said

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Canadian Journalist ‘Relieved From Duties’ After Antisemitic Remarks: Know What She Exactly Said
Canadian Journalist ‘Relieved From Duties’ After Antisemitic Remarks: Know What She Exactly Said
Canadian Journalist ‘Relieved From Duties’ After Antisemitic Remarks: Know What She Exactly Said
Canadian Journalist ‘Relieved From Duties’ After Antisemitic Remarks: Know What She Exactly Said

QUICK LINKS