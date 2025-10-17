LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news Canada news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news bhupendra-patel us news Afghanistan news Canada news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news bhupendra-patel us news Afghanistan news Canada news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news bhupendra-patel us news Afghanistan news Canada news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news bhupendra-patel us news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news Canada news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news bhupendra-patel us news Afghanistan news Canada news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news bhupendra-patel us news Afghanistan news Canada news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news bhupendra-patel us news Afghanistan news Canada news dude Virat Kohli Anushka Sharma pakistan news bhupendra-patel us news
LIVE TV
Home > World > Hackers Hijack Canadian, US Airports, Display Pro-Hamas Messages Targeting Donald Trump & Benjamin Netanyahu | What We Know

Hackers Hijack Canadian, US Airports, Display Pro-Hamas Messages Targeting Donald Trump & Benjamin Netanyahu | What We Know

Hackers targeted three Canadian airports and one US airport, displaying pro-Hamas messages and criticizing Trump and Netanyahu. Authorities quickly regained control by switching systems and confirmed no long-term disruption.

Hackers hit Canadian & US airports, displaying pro-Hamas messages; authorities regain control, sparking global cybersecurity concerns. Photo: X.
Hackers hit Canadian & US airports, displaying pro-Hamas messages; authorities regain control, sparking global cybersecurity concerns. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 17, 2025 09:40:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Hackers Hijack Canadian, US Airports, Display Pro-Hamas Messages Targeting Donald Trump & Benjamin Netanyahu | What We Know

Three Canadian airports and one in the US were reportedly targeted by hackers on Tuesday, raising concerns among travellers as messages praising Hamas and criticising US President Donald Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu appeared on flight information display screens. The affected airports included  Kelowna International Airport, British Columbia; Victoria International Airport, British Columbia; Windsor International Airport, Ontario; and Harrisburg International Airport, Pennsylvania, USA.

What Authorities Said

A spokesperson for Victoria International Airport told Reuters that the hackers displayed messages in a foreign language. 

“They hacked into third-party software to access the system, and the airport moved to an internal system to take back control,” the spokesperson said.

You Might Be Interested In

Also Read: Michigan Plane Crash: Three Feared Dead, Clark Road Sealed Off Amid Investigation

Windsor International Airport confirmed that the breach involved a “cloud-based software provider” and added, “Our systems returned to normal shortly thereafter.” All four airports are relatively smaller feeder airports.

US Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy responded to the incident on X, stating, “This is absolutely unacceptable and understandably scared travelers.”

Messages Praising Hamas, Targeting Donald Trump, Benjamin Netanyahu 

Visuals of the messages and loudspeaker announcements from the four airports circulated widely on social media, though HT.com could not independently verify their authenticity.

At Harrisburg International Airport, a woman could be heard over the loudspeaker, shouting “Free Palestine” and using expletives directed at Trump and Netanyahu. The voice also claimed, “Turkish hacker Cyber Islam was here.”

In Canada, the attacks primarily targeted flight information display screens. At Kelowna International Airport, a message read: “Israel lost the war, Hamas won the war honorably.”

Airport Cyberattacks: A Growing Trend 

These incidents add to a series of recent cyberattacks targeting airports globally. Last month, several European airports, including London Heathrow, experienced disruptions due to similar breaches.

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), assisted by the Canadian Centre for Cyber Security, is investigating the attacks on Canadian airports. In the United States, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and airport officials are probing the breach at Harrisburg International Airport.

Also Read: Trump Threatens Hamas: “We Will Kill Them” If Gaza Bloodshed Continues

First published on: Oct 17, 2025 9:40 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Canada newscyberattackhome-hero-pos-6us newsWorld news

RELATED News

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Asif Makes Big Statement Against India, Says It Could ‘Play Dirty’, Claims Islamabad Ready For Two-Front War Against…

UPDATE 12-NHL Standings

INDIA BONDS-India bond bulls try breach of 6.48% but debt supply saps mood

UPDATE 1-UK's ASOS pursued by German tax authorities for unpaid customs duties, FT reports

UPDATE 2-NFL Standings

LATEST NEWS

Glasnow strikes out eight as Dodgers beat Brewers

Bigg Boss 19 Shock: Amaal Mallik Loses Cool, Smashes Farrhana Bhatt’s Plate And Throws Food After Captaincy Task Drama!

India already cutting Russian oil imports by 50% after US talks, White House official says

WATCH: BCCI’s ‘RO KO’ Video Goes Viral, Fans Rush To Be Near Virat Kohli

LIVE | Bodoland Lottery Result Today 17-10-2025 {SOON}: Assam State Lottery Friday Lucky Draw Declared At 3 PM- Check Full Winners List, 1st Prize ₹1 Crore, 2nd, 3rd Prizes And More

India already cutting Russian oil imports by 50% after US talks, White House official says

Banks in talks with US Treasury to lend $20 billion to Argentina, Semafor reports

Hackers Hijack Canadian, US Airports, Display Pro-Hamas Messages Targeting Donald Trump & Benjamin Netanyahu | What We Know

Regular Crackers vs Green Crackers: How Eco-Friendly Fireworks Reduce Pollution This Diwali

Kiss lead guitarist Ace Frehley dies at 74

Hackers Hijack Canadian, US Airports, Display Pro-Hamas Messages Targeting Donald Trump & Benjamin Netanyahu | What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Hackers Hijack Canadian, US Airports, Display Pro-Hamas Messages Targeting Donald Trump & Benjamin Netanyahu | What We Know

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Hackers Hijack Canadian, US Airports, Display Pro-Hamas Messages Targeting Donald Trump & Benjamin Netanyahu | What We Know
Hackers Hijack Canadian, US Airports, Display Pro-Hamas Messages Targeting Donald Trump & Benjamin Netanyahu | What We Know
Hackers Hijack Canadian, US Airports, Display Pro-Hamas Messages Targeting Donald Trump & Benjamin Netanyahu | What We Know
Hackers Hijack Canadian, US Airports, Display Pro-Hamas Messages Targeting Donald Trump & Benjamin Netanyahu | What We Know
QUICK LINKS