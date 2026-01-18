LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman ali khamenei Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman ali khamenei Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman ali khamenei Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman ali khamenei Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman ali khamenei Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman ali khamenei Board of Peace Daryl Mitchell donald trump bomb threat IND vs NZ 3rd ODI alexei leonov ar rahman ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > World > ‘Cannot Be Blackmailed’: How European Countries Reacted To Trump’s 10% Tariff Threat Over Greenland

‘Cannot Be Blackmailed’: How European Countries Reacted To Trump’s 10% Tariff Threat Over Greenland

Europe reacts strongly to Trump’s Greenland tariff threat: ‘We cannot be blackmailed,’ vow unity, sovereignty, and Arctic security.

European countries reacted strongly on Sunday after US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 10% tariff. (Image: X/ realDonaldTrump)
European countries reacted strongly on Sunday after US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 10% tariff. (Image: X/ realDonaldTrump)

Published By: Sofia Babu Chacko
Published: January 18, 2026 19:51:03 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘Cannot Be Blackmailed’: How European Countries Reacted To Trump’s 10% Tariff Threat Over Greenland

European countries reacted strongly on Sunday after US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 10% tariff on eight nations that oppose American control over Greenland. 

You Might Be Interested In

Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to unity, sovereignty, and transatlantic cooperation.

Europe Stands United: ‘We Cannot Be Blackmailed’

In their official statement, the eight nations warned that tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations and risk a “dangerous downward spiral.” They stressed that as NATO members, they remain committed to strengthening Arctic security and coordinating a collective response.

You Might Be Interested In

German Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil echoed the sentiment, saying, “This is a point we can’t go along with, we won’t be blackmailed. We will always extend our hand to the US, want common solutions.”



The statement emphasized that Europe will act in unison, protecting sovereignty while maintaining readiness to address Arctic security concerns.

Trump’s Tariff Threat Over Greenland

Trump announced on Saturday that he would impose a 10% tariff starting February 1, 2026, on the UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden. If no agreement is reached, he warned that tariffs could rise to 25% from June 1.

The tariffs are linked to Trump’s push for the “Complete and Total purchase of Greenland”, a semi-autonomous Danish territory. The US President justified his plan by citing strategic concerns over China and Russia and claimed Greenland is critical to American national security.

EU Considers Anti-Coercion Measures

The European Union has called for an unprecedented set of economic defenses known as the “Anti-Coercion Instrument” to counter Trump’s pressure. EU leaders emphasized that disputes over Greenland should be resolved diplomatically, within the framework of NATO, rather than through coercive tariffs.

European foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned that such threats could benefit China and Russia, saying on social media: “Tariffs risk making Europe and the United States poorer and undermine our shared prosperity.”

Greenland Responds

Trump’s announcement coincided with protests outside the US Consulate in Nuuk, where thousands of Greenlanders opposed American pressure over their territory. Greenland, a self-governing region of Denmark and NATO member, has consistently emphasized that decisions regarding sovereignty and territorial issues should be made by its people.

Global Repercussions and US Criticism

US Senator Mark Kelly criticized Trump’s plan, tweeting that tariffs would make Americans “pay more to try to get territory we don’t need.” He warned that Trump’s approach is damaging US credibility, saying, “The damage this President is doing to our reputation and our relationships is growing, making us less safe.”

Europe, for its part, has sent a clear message: it will not be coerced by tariff threats, and any pressure to negotiate Greenland’s future must respect sovereignty and long-standing international alliances.

ALSO READ: Who Was Bilal Hasan al-Jasim? Al Qaeda-Linked Leader Killed as US Launches ‘Hawkeye Strike,’ Hits 100+ ISIS Targets in Syria

First published on: Jan 18, 2026 7:51 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: EUGreenlandtrumpTrump Greenland tariff

RELATED News

Trump Invites Cash-Strapped Pakistan To Join New Board of Peace For Gaza A Day After Asking Nations To Donate At Least $1 Billion For Extended Membership

Indian-Origin Motel Owners Arrested After FBI Raid Exposes Drug, Sex Trafficking Hub in Virginia, Face 10 Years Minimum In Jail

What Led To The Massive Chile Wildfire? 20,000 People Rescued As Blaze Inches Closer To The Indura Gas Plant

Who Was Liton Chandra Ghosh? 55‑Year‑Old Hindu Businessman ‘Beaten To Death Over Bananas’ In Bangladesh, Police Detain Three Accused

Donald Trump Hits 8 NATO Allies With 10% Tariffs Amid Greenland Dispute: How This Impacts Gold, Silver, Indian Stock Market And EU FTA Discussions | Explained

LATEST NEWS

Is Pakistan Threatening to Quit T20 World Cup 2026? Mohsin Naqvi May Rethink Participation Amid Rising India–Bangladesh Tensions

‘Cannot Be Blackmailed’: How European Countries Reacted To Trump’s 10% Tariff Threat Over Greenland

Jhansi Horror: Retired Railway Employee Kills Partner, Dismembers Her, Burns Body In Chilling Attempt To Erase Evidence

Glenn Phillips’ 83-Ball Century Dominates In Indore, Propels New Zealand To Fifth Spot In ODI Rankings; Fans Say ‘He Stole The Game’

Vijay Hazare Trophy Final: Atharva Taide Slams Stunning Hundred As Vidarbha Post 317/8 Against Saurashtra | WATCH

Shutting Down Rift Rumours? Babar Azam Consoles Steve Smith After Latter Drops Catch During A BBL Game, Watch

Virat Kohli Applauds Then Hilariously Pushes New Zealand Batter Daryl Mitchell Out Of The Ground After He Slams 137 During IND Vs NZ 3rd ODI, Watch

BBL: Babar Azam’s Dismal Run Continues After He Gets Dismissed For 1 Against Brisbane Heat | WATCH

PM Modi’s Sharp Attack On Mamata Banerjee’s TMC: Calls For An End To ‘Jungle Raj’ In West Bengal, Says ‘Daughters Are Not Safe’

Haryana Horror: Two Labourers Charred Alive On KMP Expressway After Multi-Vehicle Crash, Goods Worth Rs 1 Crore Gutted

‘Cannot Be Blackmailed’: How European Countries Reacted To Trump’s 10% Tariff Threat Over Greenland

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘Cannot Be Blackmailed’: How European Countries Reacted To Trump’s 10% Tariff Threat Over Greenland

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘Cannot Be Blackmailed’: How European Countries Reacted To Trump’s 10% Tariff Threat Over Greenland
‘Cannot Be Blackmailed’: How European Countries Reacted To Trump’s 10% Tariff Threat Over Greenland
‘Cannot Be Blackmailed’: How European Countries Reacted To Trump’s 10% Tariff Threat Over Greenland
‘Cannot Be Blackmailed’: How European Countries Reacted To Trump’s 10% Tariff Threat Over Greenland

QUICK LINKS