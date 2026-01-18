‘Cannot Be Blackmailed’: How European Countries Reacted To Trump’s 10% Tariff Threat Over Greenland

European countries reacted strongly on Sunday after US President Donald Trump announced plans to impose a 10% tariff on eight nations that oppose American control over Greenland.

Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and the United Kingdom issued a joint statement reaffirming their commitment to unity, sovereignty, and transatlantic cooperation.

Europe Stands United: ‘We Cannot Be Blackmailed’

In their official statement, the eight nations warned that tariff threats undermine transatlantic relations and risk a “dangerous downward spiral.” They stressed that as NATO members, they remain committed to strengthening Arctic security and coordinating a collective response.

German Finance Minister and Vice Chancellor Lars Klingbeil echoed the sentiment, saying, “This is a point we can’t go along with, we won’t be blackmailed. We will always extend our hand to the US, want common solutions.”

Statement by Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden and the United Kingdom: As members of NATO, we are committed to strengthening Arctic security as a shared transatlantic interest. The pre-coordinated Danish exercise „Arctic Endurance“ conducted… — Dick Schoof (@MinPres) January 18, 2026







The statement emphasized that Europe will act in unison, protecting sovereignty while maintaining readiness to address Arctic security concerns.

Trump’s Tariff Threat Over Greenland

Trump announced on Saturday that he would impose a 10% tariff starting February 1, 2026, on the UK, France, Germany, Netherlands, Denmark, Finland, Norway, and Sweden. If no agreement is reached, he warned that tariffs could rise to 25% from June 1.

The tariffs are linked to Trump’s push for the “Complete and Total purchase of Greenland”, a semi-autonomous Danish territory. The US President justified his plan by citing strategic concerns over China and Russia and claimed Greenland is critical to American national security.

EU Considers Anti-Coercion Measures

The European Union has called for an unprecedented set of economic defenses known as the “Anti-Coercion Instrument” to counter Trump’s pressure. EU leaders emphasized that disputes over Greenland should be resolved diplomatically, within the framework of NATO, rather than through coercive tariffs.

European foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas warned that such threats could benefit China and Russia, saying on social media: “Tariffs risk making Europe and the United States poorer and undermine our shared prosperity.”

Greenland Responds

Trump’s announcement coincided with protests outside the US Consulate in Nuuk, where thousands of Greenlanders opposed American pressure over their territory. Greenland, a self-governing region of Denmark and NATO member, has consistently emphasized that decisions regarding sovereignty and territorial issues should be made by its people.

Global Repercussions and US Criticism

US Senator Mark Kelly criticized Trump’s plan, tweeting that tariffs would make Americans “pay more to try to get territory we don’t need.” He warned that Trump’s approach is damaging US credibility, saying, “The damage this President is doing to our reputation and our relationships is growing, making us less safe.”

Europe, for its part, has sent a clear message: it will not be coerced by tariff threats, and any pressure to negotiate Greenland’s future must respect sovereignty and long-standing international alliances.

