Home > World > Carver, Massachusetts Shooting: Reports Of Several People Shot In Silva Street Incident; Police On Scene

Carver, Massachusetts Shooting: Reports Of Several People Shot In Silva Street Incident; Police On Scene

The shooting caused residents to react strongly online because many people were shocked to see violence happen in a usually peaceful town.

Representative Image
Representative Image

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: January 25, 2026 07:40:53 IST

Carver, Massachusetts Shooting: Reports Of Several People Shot In Silva Street Incident; Police On Scene

The police department reported a shooting incident which took place on Saturday at 53 Silva Street in Carver Massachusetts. National Emergency Alerts New England Facebook page documented the shooting incident which resulted in three injuries. Scanner reports indicated that multiple ambulances and two medical helicopters were dispatched to the scene near St. John’s. The fire scanner log reported a shooting incident which occurred at 53 Silva Street in Carver Massachusetts. The Cape Cod region incident monitoring page reported police received information about three victims who suffered gunshot wounds. Carver located within Plymouth County exists to the west of Cape Cod.

Eyewitness On Carver, Massachusetts Shooting

Eyewitness accounts and social media users described a heavy emergency response and chaotic scenes as victims were transported to nearby hospitals. One individual wrote that one person was airlifted by helicopter while others were taken by ground ambulances. Another post claimed that at least one victim was dead on arrival though this information has not been officially confirmed. The Carver Police Department has not issued any official statements while information about the victims’ conditions remains unknown. National Emergency Alerts later reported that the suspect initially claimed the shooting was in self defense and had contacted emergency services adding that the suspect was subsequently taken into custody.

The incident caused residents to react strongly online because many people were shocked to see violence happen in a usually peaceful town. One user expressed fear about Carver’s normal peacefulness by saying ‘How scary Carver is usually so peaceful’, while another user expressed disappointment about increasing gun violence because he reported that people now use guns to settle arguments instead of using verbal or physical methods. Authorities will deliver their next updates about the investigation when their work on the case advances.

First published on: Jan 25, 2026 7:40 AM IST
