Home > World > Cash-Strapped Pakistan Exposed Again, Sends One-Year-Expired Supplies To Sri Lanka Amid Cyclone Ditwah Crisis

The controversy began when the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo posted photos of the aid shipment on X, praising Islamabad’s support for Sri Lanka.

Representational image. (Source: X)
Representational image. (Source: X)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: December 2, 2025 15:16:47 IST

Pakistan faced widespread criticism on social media after relief packages it sent to flood-hit Sri Lanka appeared to show expiry dates that had already passed. The controversy began when the Pakistan High Commission in Colombo posted photos of the aid shipment on X, praising Islamabad’s support for Sri Lanka.

However, several of the packages clearly showed “EXP: 10/2024”, suggesting the items had expired more than a year ago. Social media users quickly flagged the labels, accusing Pakistan of sending unusable products to a country struggling with one of its worst flooding disasters in recent years. Many also questioned why the High Commission posted the photos without checking the packages first. So far, Islamabad has not issued any clarification.

While Pakistan faced backlash, India stepped up its humanitarian efforts for Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah caused severe flooding, deaths and major destruction across the island nation. Under Operation Sagar Bandhu, India has transported 53 tonnes of relief material via air and sea since 28 November. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), more than 2,000 stranded Indians have also been evacuated.

The MEA said NDRF teams are carrying out search and rescue operations in isolated areas and have saved over 150 people. India has been sending relief through Indian Air Force aircraft and Navy ships, including INS Vikrant, INS Udaygiri and INS Sukanya. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar also shared a photo of INS Sukanya arriving in Trincomalee with relief supplies.

Indian forces have been working with Sri Lankan authorities to reach stranded people. Helicopters from INS Vikrant and the Indian Air Force carried out multiple rescue missions, airlifting pregnant women, infants, the elderly and the critically injured. The rescued included citizens from several countries, including Sri Lanka, India, Germany, Slovenia, the UK, South Africa, Poland, Belarus, Iran, Australia, Pakistan and Bangladesh.

ALSO READ: Did India Really Deny Airspace To Pakistan’s Aid Flight For Cyclone-Hit Sri Lanka? What New Delhi Said

First published on: Dec 2, 2025 3:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Cyclone DitwahpakistanSri Lanka

