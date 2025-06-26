Caught On Cam: Party Turns Deadly in Mexico’s Irapuato as Gunmen Kill 12 People

What started as a joyful street celebration in the Mexican city of Irapuato quickly turned into a nightmare. As people danced and drank in honor of St. John the Baptist, gunmen suddenly opened fire, killing at least 12 people and wounding around 20 others.

The attack took place late Wednesday night, and videos from the scene show terrified partygoers screaming and running for safety. The horrifying footage circulated widely online, though it hasn’t been independently verified by all media outlets.

Victims and Investigation

Rodolfo Gómez Cervantes, an official from Irapuato, confirmed the death toll had risen to 12 by Wednesday afternoon. He shared the update during a press conference, adding that the number of injured could still go up as hospitals treat those seriously hurt in the chaos.

President Claudia Sheinbaum expressed deep sorrow over the tragic event and confirmed that a formal investigation is now underway. So far, no arrests have been reported, and authorities haven’t released details about the attackers.

Not the First Time: Violence in Guanajuato

This is not an isolated incident. Just last month, seven people got killed in San Bartolo de Berrios, where a Catholic Church had sponsored a local party.

Guanajuato state, where Irapuato is located, has virtually become one of the most violent regions of Mexico. Gang violence and organized crime groups at war for territories paint many cities into conflict zones.

In the first five months of this year, Guanajuato has reported 1,435 homicides—from the data provided by the government, this number is more than twice that of any other Mexican state. The climbing level of violence has caught the attention of local and national leaders equally.

Though at the national level, there are efforts to crack down on cartel activity, these attacks are sadly happening all too frequently.

