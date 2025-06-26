Live Tv
Home > World > Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Mayoral Primary, Donald Trump Calls Him A ‘100% Communist Lunatic’

Zohran Mamdani Wins NYC Mayoral Primary, Donald Trump Calls Him A ‘100% Communist Lunatic’

Zohran Mamdani on Thursday clinched the Democratic mayoral primary in New York City, marking a major win for the Democratic Socialists of America. The 33-year-old Queens assemblyman, who could become NYC’s first Muslim mayor, has promised sweeping reforms like rent freezes and free public services. But his victory drew sharp backlash from US President Donald Trump, who lashed out on Truth Social, calling Mamdani a “100% Communist Lunatic.”

Photo/X.

June 26, 2025 13:05:11 IST

Zohran Mamdani on Thursday won the Democratic mayoral primary but US President Donald Trump did not appear to be pleased with the outcome.

Donald Trump, in a Truth Social Post while describing Zohran Mamdani as a “100% Communist Lunatic,” said that the Democrats have crossed a line.

Donald Trump Lashes Out at Zohran Mamdani On Winning New York City Mayoral Primary

“He looks TERRIBLE, his voice is grating, he’s not very smart, he’s got AOC+3, Dummies ALL, backing him, and even our Great Palestinian Senator, Cryin’ Chuck Schumer, is groveling over him,” Trump posted on his Truth Social.

Trump did not stop here. In another post, he said Democrats should nominate “Low IQ Candidate, Jasmine Crockett for President”. 

Mamdani sarcastically responded to Trump, saying, “Yes, this is a big moment in the History of our Country!”

Who is Zohran Mamdani?

Zohran Mamdani is the son of Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair. The 33-year-old democratic socialist is backed by the Democratic Socialists of America party. He is currently serving as the New York state assemblyman representing the borough of Queens.

Mamdani took social media by storm with his innovative campaign and  policy proposals that include freezing rent for many New Yorkers. he has also promised free bus service and universal childcare for the residents of New york city. His message struck a chord with the young voters and South Asian community suffering from the cost of living in the city.

Zohran Mamdani Versus Andrew Cuomo

Zohran Mamdani would be the first Muslim mayor of New York if he wins the November general elections. Mamdani is leading the polls by a significant margin against his rival, Andrew Cuomo. Cuomo, the former NYC governor, has already conceded defeat to Mamdani. Cuomo is perceived to be supported by big billionaires of NYC. In the past, he has been accused of sexual harassment also.

“Tonight we made history,” Mamdani said in his Democratic mayoral primary victory speech. 

During his campaign, Mamdani has spoken about issues that reflect his beliefs that do not align with Trump’s. Mamdani has at several times lashed out at Netanyahu and has been a vocal supporter of Palestine. 

