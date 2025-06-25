NYC May Soon Get An Indian-Origin Mayor As Mira Nair’s Son Zohran Mamdani Wins Mayoral Primary

In a dramatic turn during the New York City Democratic mayoral primary, former Governor Andrew Cuomo conceded to Assemblyman Zohran Mamdani on Tuesday night. With about 90% of the ballots counted, Mamdani had secured 43% of the vote—enough for Cuomo to admit the race was no longer his to win.

“Tonight was not our night,” Cuomo told his supporters at an election night gathering. “I called him, I congratulated him… he won.”

Even though the final result will only be confirmed after the ranked-choice voting process wraps up, Mamdani’s growing lead made Cuomo’s concession all but inevitable.

Who Is Zohran Mamdani?

At 33, Mamdani is not just another political name; it stands for an ascent of progressive leaders who are now beating up on the Democratic Party. Being a democratic socialist and New York State Assembly member, Mamdani, throughout the years, has built up grassroots support, primarily among younger voters and marginalized communities.

His campaign caught fire thanks to his bold stance on housing, police reform, and economic justice—ideas that resonated with a base looking for change. Mamdani’s momentum only grew as votes were counted, eventually widening the gap between him and Cuomo.

If he goes on to win, Mamdani would make history as the city’s first Muslim and Indian-American mayor—a major moment in NYC politics.

Cuomo’s Comeback Falls Short

It was supposed to be a comeback story for Andrew Cuomo. The former governor was there atop political affairs in New York, towering above everybody else. He had to resign in 2021 after a barrage of sexual harassment allegations bulldozed him out of office.

Now 67, Cuomo tried to return to the political stage by running for mayor, hoping his experience and name recognition would carry him back to power.

In the early days of the campaign, the strategy seemed to work back then. Cuomo led in polls as he leaned heavily upon his longtime political network. He did also have a powerful fundraising machine right behind him. During the race, a different kind of leadership became clearly what many Democratic voters wanted.

“We are going to take a look and make some decisions. Tonight is his night,” Cuomo added in his speech, acknowledging Mamdani’s surge.

A Changing Democratic Party?

This election could be more than just about who becomes New York City’s next mayor—it might say something about the changing mood within the Democratic Party itself. Mamdani’s lead signals a generational and ideological shift, one that leans away from the traditional establishment figures and toward more progressive, movement-based candidates.

Notably, Mayor Eric Adams took an uncommon attitude toward the mayoralty in that he chose not to run in the Democratic primary, instead running as an independent. That left the runoff between a resilient Cuomo and another star in Mamdani.

Since Donald Trump entered his second term, Democratic voters have been looking for bold leaders banging their heads against the wall of the status quo. This kind of trend is indicated by Mamdani’s success, suggesting that more voters are leaning toward young, more diverse, and unapologetically progressive voices.