Caught On Cam: What Is A Hypersonic Fattah? Iran Launches A Mysterious New Missile The World Has Never Seen Before

Videos of what looked like a glowing fireball quickly made their way across social media. Some people thought it was a meteor. Others asked, “Is that a hypersonic missile?”

And yes, it was. Turns out, it was Iran’s new Fattah missile, a hypersonic ballistic weapon that can fly at up to Mach 15 (that’s 15 times the speed of sound).

The launch was part of Operation True Promise III, and it pushed the conflict between Iran and Israel into its sixth day. The missile actually broke through Israel’s defence systems, which led to Israeli airstrikes hitting back deep inside Iran.

Iran Calls the Missile a “Turning Point”

Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) isn’t holding back. They called the Fattah missile a game-changer in the fight. According to their side, the missile broke through Israeli air defences and caused damage and fires in central areas. “The powerful and highly maneuverable Fattah missiles repeatedly shook the shelters of the cowardly Zionists tonight, sending a clear message of Iran’s strength to Tel Aviv’s warmongering ally, which continues to dwell in delusions and false assumptions,”

said the IRGC.

The missile’s speed and the way it moved mid-air got experts talking — because missiles that move like that are really hard to stop.

What Even Is a Hypersonic Missile?

In simple terms, a hypersonic missile goes super fast—more than five times the speed of sound (over 6,100 km/h)—and unlike regular missiles, it can change direction while flying. That makes it way harder to track or shoot down.

Iran’s military says many ballistic missiles hit hypersonic speeds for a short time before they strike. But Fattah is different—it can steer itself during the flight, making it way trickier to catch.

What Makes the Fattah So Special?

The Fattah missile runs on solid fuel and uses a two-stage design, plus it has a movable nozzle that lets it change direction at super high speeds. It can hit targets up to 1,400 km (about 870 miles) away and can fly both inside and outside Earth’s atmosphere.

It was first shown to the public in 2023, and Iranian officials say it’s a big step forward in their missile program. It uses a spherical propellant, which gives it the power to twist and turn during flight — making it really tough to detect or destroy.

With this launch, Iran has joined the small club of countries that can make working hypersonic missiles — a list that (until now) only included Russia, China, and India.

Israel Strikes Back — Loudly

Not long after the Fattah missile hit, Israel launched airstrikes across Iran. According to The Palestine Chronicle, Israeli fighter jets hit:

Five helicopters at a base in Kermanshah

A missile production site

And even a location tied to centrifuge manufacturing (which has nuclear links)

People in Tehran reported hearing loud explosions, and Israel later said the airstrikes were meant to target Iran’s missile and nuclear sites.

So What Happens Next?

With both sides flexing their military power, things are heating up fast. Iran just tested Israel’s defences in a way that hasn’t happened before, and Israel showed it can strike far and deep inside Iranian territory.

Military watchers say the situation could get a lot worse if there’s no serious push for diplomacy. But for now, it looks like the conflict is only getting more intense.

And while governments and analysts are watching closely, so is everyone else—online and around the world—waiting to see what flies next. Because right now, the battle is literally playing out in the skies.