Caught On Camera: Horrific Scenes At Mardi Gras In US, Child Critical, Six Injured In Mass Shooting — Can Louisiana Keep Celebrations Safe?

A terrifying mass shooting broke out in Clinton, Louisiana, US on Saturday, January 31, 2026. The incident reportedly took place in front of the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse during a Mardi Gras parade which left six people injured, including one child in critical condition. The suspect is currently in custody, and police have started searching for a vehicle connected to the case.

According to reports, the shooting happened in the middle of a festive crowd at the Mardi Gras in the Country Parade, where families and children were watching the festivities. One child was shot and is reported to be in critical condition, while five others were injured and taken to hospitals.

Mardi Gras: Horrific Scene Captured on Video

Lucas Bennett, a representative of PLT Report in Washington, said he received a video from the scene. He wrote on X that “I received a video about the shooting at the East Feliciana Parish Courthouse amid a Mardi Gras parade in Clinton, Louisiana containing horrific images. I’m still waiting for confirmation that it’s authentic and belongs to the incident.”

A video that circulated on social media shows gunshots ringing out and people panicking and trying to run for safety as the crowd scattered. Police have not yet released a full official statement with all the identities of the victims or the suspect.

Mardi Gras: A Colorful Tradition

Mardi Gras which is also known as Fat Tuesday is a long‑standing celebration associated with Carnival and is held before the Christian season of Lent. It is famous for colorful parades, beads, music, floats, costumes, marching bands, and large crowds.

Shootings and violence around Mardi Gras events have been happening in Louisiana. For example, in March 2025, a shooting after the Pepe Mardi Gras Parade in Franklinton left five people wounded. Authorities later arrested an 18‑year‑old suspect, and police said the attack was gang‑related.

Past Incidents Highlight Safety Concerns

In other years, parade celebrations have seen isolated violence and injuries too. In January 2023, one person was shot in Clinton after a Mardi Gras parade, though they were expected to survive.

Communities in Louisiana, especially during Mardi Gras season, have seen their joy of celebration marred with concern about public safety.

Also Read: Hollywood Did Not See This Coming: Melania Trump Documentary Opens Strong In US As UK Audiences Stay Away