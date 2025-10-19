LIVE TV
Home > World > Charlotte FC's win vs. Philadelphia Union marred by Wilfried Zaha's red card

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 19, 2025 06:33:29 IST

Wilfried Zaha scored his 10th goal of the season but received a late card that carries playoff implications, marring Charlotte FC's 2-0 victory over the visiting Philadelphia Union on Saturday night in both teams' regular-season finale. Kerwin Vargas scored and had an assist to help Charlotte (19-13-2, 59 points) wrap up the fourth seed in the Eastern Conference and home-field advantage in a Round 1 playoff series against New York City FC. But after receiving his second yellow card in the 90th minute, Zaha will be suspended for the opening match of the best-of-three postseason set. Kristijan Kahlina made six saves to keep his 12th clean sheet, tying his total from last season when he won the 2024 MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award. Philadelphia (20-8-6, 66 points) entered the match having already clinched the Supporters' Shield and top overall playoff seed. The Union outshot Charlotte 25-8 overall and 6-5 in efforts on target, but they were shut out for a third time in their last six away matches. Philadelphia has scored one goal or fewer in six of its last seven games in all competitions. Its Round 1 series will come against the winner of the East wild-card match between Chicago and Orlando. Zaha gave Charlotte the lead in the 24th minute on an attack that began when defender Anthony Malanda played a long ball out of the back down the right flank. Union left back Kai Wagner gave up on the ball, believing it was headed out of bounds. Instead, it took a Charlotte-friendly bounce off the artificial surface. Vargas reached it, continued forward and played in a low cross that rolled past Idan Toklomati's dummy run at the near post before Zaha showed up at the far post to power in a finish. Vargas scored his goal six minutes later. After a steady run of possession, Harry Toffolo played an outswinging cross from the left flank that again skipped past a Charlotte attacker's dummy run at the near post. This time, it was Vargas at the far post. He took a controlling touch before driving a low volley beyond Andre Blake and inside the far-left post. After picking up his first yellow card in the 32nd minute, Zaha was baited into his second caution in a shoving match with Philadelphia's Jesus Bueno. –Field Level Media

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 19, 2025 6:33 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

QUICK LINKS