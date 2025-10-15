LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Republican Leaders Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant India vs Australia ODI Series latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Republican Leaders Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant India vs Australia ODI Series latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Republican Leaders Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant India vs Australia ODI Series latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Republican Leaders Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant India vs Australia ODI Series latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Republican Leaders Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant India vs Australia ODI Series latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Republican Leaders Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant India vs Australia ODI Series latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Republican Leaders Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant India vs Australia ODI Series latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam Republican Leaders Aus vs Ind ODI Bus Fire Fire Accident bigg boss contestant India vs Australia ODI Series latest viral news Subramanyam Vedam
LIVE TV
Home > World > Chats Of Young Republican Leaders Leaked, Racism And Violence Exposed, References Hitler’s Gas Chambers For Black People

Chats Of Young Republican Leaders Leaked, Racism And Violence Exposed, References Hitler’s Gas Chambers For Black People

Leaked Telegram messages reveal racism, misogyny, and violent rhetoric among Young Republican leaders, implicating William Hendrix and Peter Giunta. The messages contain racial slurs, threats, and offensive jokes targeting minorities.

Republican Leaders Viral Chats Leaked
Republican Leaders Viral Chats Leaked

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: October 15, 2025 02:57:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Chats Of Young Republican Leaders Leaked, Racism And Violence Exposed, References Hitler’s Gas Chambers For Black People

A trove of leaked Telegram messages has exposed disturbing racism, misogyny, and violent rhetoric among leaders of Young Republican chapters across the US. The scandal centers on William Hendrix of Kansas and Peter Giunta of New York.

The Politico investigation reviewed over 2,900 pages of private messages exchanged between millennial and Gen Z GOP leaders from New York, Kansas, Vermont, and Arizona between January and August 2025. The messages contained racial slurs, jokes about gas chambers, and derogatory references to Black Americans. The chats indicate efforts to push the Young Republican movement further right under a hardline pro-Trump agenda.

Who Are They? 

William Hendrix serves as vice chair of the Kansas Young Republicans. According to the leaked chats, Hendrix repeatedly used racial slurs, including variations of the N-word. Court documents and investigative reports indicate that Hendrix has not publicly commented on the messages.

His private communications reveal support for extreme and divisive rhetoric while organizing Young Republican activities. The messages suggest an intent to influence the youth movement through inflammatory language and targeted attacks on minority groups. 

Peter Giunta, former chair of the New York State Young Republicans and current chief of staff to NY Assemblyman Mike Reilly, appears as the most high-profile figure implicated. Court documents and chat logs show Giunta repeatedly used racist and violent language, including threatening rival leaders and making derogatory comments about Black people.

In one message, he wrote, “Everyone that votes no is going to the gas chamber” during an internal election for the Young Republican National Federation.

He also praised Hitler, joked about slavery, and referred to rival delegates with violent slurs. Giunta later issued an apology but claimed the messages may have been doctored as part of an internal vendetta.

Details of the Offensive Messages

The leaked messages show Giunta making offensive statements about entire state delegations, calling Minnesota “f—-ts” and Maryland “fat stinky Jew.” He referred to a darker-skinned pilot with a racial slur and mocked NBA players using derogatory language.

He also joked about spending Young Republican funds on personal vacations and massages. Many messages contained threats, extreme rhetoric, and explicit misogyny. Investigators have reviewed the messages as evidence of calculated attempts to influence the Young Republican National Federation and spread hardline ideology while mocking minority communities. The revelations highlight a systematic pattern of offensive and violent language among young GOP leaders.

The leaks drew immediate condemnation from prominent New York Republicans. Rep. Elise Stefanik and State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt publicly denounced the rhetoric and called for accountability. Ortt demanded resignations, calling the remarks “indefensible.” 

Must Read: Top India Expert Ashley Tellis In The US Found To Have Secret Links With China

First published on: Oct 15, 2025 2:57 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-4Republican LeadersusViral Chat

RELATED News

Top India Expert Ashley Tellis In The US Found To Have Secret Links With China

US STOCKS-Wall Street ends mixed; banks rally on upbeat results

Trump says Hamas must disarm or be disarmed, perhaps violently

Tensions Rise Between Pakistan-Afghanistan Along Durand Line, Heavy Firing Reported

‘They Disappeared My…’: Trump Slams Time Magazine Over ‘Super Bad Photo’ On Cover

LATEST NEWS

Chats Of Young Republican Leaders Leaked, Racism And Violence Exposed, References Hitler’s Gas Chambers For Black People

Police and protesters clash at margins of pro-Palestine march against Italy v Israel World Cup qualifier

D'Angelo, trailblazing neo-soul singer, dies at 51, reports say

Australian Players Mock Team India Over ‘No Handshake Controversy’ Ahead Of ODI Series

Police use water cannons on demonstrators at time of Italy v Israel World Cup qualifier

Wall Street mixed, banks rally on upbeat results

Jaisalmer- Jodhpur Bus Accident: 20 Passengers Killed, PM Modi Announces Ex Gratia Of Rs 2 Lakh From PMNRF

CG Vyapam Staff Nurse Result 2025 OUT: Direct Link to Check Score Card & Merit List PDF

GRAP Stage 1 Imposed In Delhi NCR, Records First ‘Poor’ Air Day Of The Season

'Show Israel the red card,' Pro-Palestinians claim as they march in Udine on match day

Chats Of Young Republican Leaders Leaked, Racism And Violence Exposed, References Hitler’s Gas Chambers For Black People

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Chats Of Young Republican Leaders Leaked, Racism And Violence Exposed, References Hitler’s Gas Chambers For Black People

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Chats Of Young Republican Leaders Leaked, Racism And Violence Exposed, References Hitler’s Gas Chambers For Black People
Chats Of Young Republican Leaders Leaked, Racism And Violence Exposed, References Hitler’s Gas Chambers For Black People
Chats Of Young Republican Leaders Leaked, Racism And Violence Exposed, References Hitler’s Gas Chambers For Black People
Chats Of Young Republican Leaders Leaked, Racism And Violence Exposed, References Hitler’s Gas Chambers For Black People
QUICK LINKS