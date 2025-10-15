Chats Of Young Republican Leaders Leaked, Racism And Violence Exposed, References Hitler’s Gas Chambers For Black People

A trove of leaked Telegram messages has exposed disturbing racism, misogyny, and violent rhetoric among leaders of Young Republican chapters across the US. The scandal centers on William Hendrix of Kansas and Peter Giunta of New York.

The Politico investigation reviewed over 2,900 pages of private messages exchanged between millennial and Gen Z GOP leaders from New York, Kansas, Vermont, and Arizona between January and August 2025. The messages contained racial slurs, jokes about gas chambers, and derogatory references to Black Americans. The chats indicate efforts to push the Young Republican movement further right under a hardline pro-Trump agenda.

Who Are They?

William Hendrix serves as vice chair of the Kansas Young Republicans. According to the leaked chats, Hendrix repeatedly used racial slurs, including variations of the N-word. Court documents and investigative reports indicate that Hendrix has not publicly commented on the messages.

His private communications reveal support for extreme and divisive rhetoric while organizing Young Republican activities. The messages suggest an intent to influence the youth movement through inflammatory language and targeted attacks on minority groups.

Peter Giunta, former chair of the New York State Young Republicans and current chief of staff to NY Assemblyman Mike Reilly, appears as the most high-profile figure implicated. Court documents and chat logs show Giunta repeatedly used racist and violent language, including threatening rival leaders and making derogatory comments about Black people.

In one message, he wrote, “Everyone that votes no is going to the gas chamber” during an internal election for the Young Republican National Federation.

He also praised Hitler, joked about slavery, and referred to rival delegates with violent slurs. Giunta later issued an apology but claimed the messages may have been doctored as part of an internal vendetta.

Details of the Offensive Messages

The leaked messages show Giunta making offensive statements about entire state delegations, calling Minnesota “f—-ts” and Maryland “fat stinky Jew.” He referred to a darker-skinned pilot with a racial slur and mocked NBA players using derogatory language.

He also joked about spending Young Republican funds on personal vacations and massages. Many messages contained threats, extreme rhetoric, and explicit misogyny. Investigators have reviewed the messages as evidence of calculated attempts to influence the Young Republican National Federation and spread hardline ideology while mocking minority communities. The revelations highlight a systematic pattern of offensive and violent language among young GOP leaders.

The leaks drew immediate condemnation from prominent New York Republicans. Rep. Elise Stefanik and State Senate Minority Leader Rob Ortt publicly denounced the rhetoric and called for accountability. Ortt demanded resignations, calling the remarks “indefensible.”

