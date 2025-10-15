Top India Expert Ashley Tellis In The US Found To Have Secret Links With China

A US State Department contractor, Ashley Tellis, faces allegations of removing classified documents and sharing them with Chinese officials, Fox News reported. Tellis, an expert on India and South Asia, held a top-secret clearance while working for the Office of Net Assessment at the Department of Defense, recently renamed the Department of War.

He also served as a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. Tellis began his State Department career in 2001. Federal authorities said he had access to sensitive material, including military documents, which he allegedly misused for unauthorized meetings with foreign officials dating back to 2023.

Authorities Seize Over a Thousand Classified Pages

Court documents show that authorities found more than a thousand pages marked “TOP SECRET” and “SECRET” during a search of Tellis’ Vienna residence. On September 12, he reportedly directed a coworker to print multiple classified documents at a government facility.

Later that month, he allegedly printed US Air Force papers detailing military aircraft capabilities. Prosecutors claim that Tellis sold these documents to Chinese officials multiple times over several years. Officials described his actions as a serious breach of national security. The documents reportedly contained sensitive information on US defense technologies and strategic plans in South Asia and related global military operations.

Meetings With Chinese Officials Cited in Court

Federal prosecutors alleged that Tellis met Chinese officials at several locations while carrying classified materials. In September 2022, he reportedly met them at a Virginia restaurant holding a manila envelope.

On April 11, 2023, prosecutors said Tellis discussed Iranian-Chinese relations and emerging technologies with the officials during another dinner meeting. Court documents also state that he received a gift bag from the Chinese officials at a September 2 meeting. Authorities are investigating these interactions as part of a larger probe into potential espionage and unlawful dissemination of sensitive US government information.

Tellis’ Background and Expertise on India

Ashley Tellis has been recognized as a subject-matter expert on India and South Asian affairs. In his role at the Office of Net Assessment, he provided analysis and strategic assessments for the Department of Defense. His extensive career in government includes advising on military and geopolitical matters.

Tellis’ expertise reportedly gave him access to classified intelligence reports and strategic planning documents. Federal prosecutors allege that he exploited this access to benefit foreign governments. Investigators are reviewing all his interactions and the documents recovered to determine the full extent of unauthorized disclosure and potential harm to US national security interests.

Federal Investigation and Ongoing Proceedings

Authorities continue to investigate the case against Tellis. Prosecutors have charged him with removing, copying, and distributing classified documents to foreign officials without authorization.

The FBI and Department of Defense officials are coordinating to assess the damage caused by these alleged actions. Investigators are also examining meetings, digital communications, and physical transfers of sensitive materials to determine the timeline and scope of the alleged espionage.

