‘Cheaper Options In The Third World’: JD Vance Backs H-1B Visa Curbs; Slams Tech Firms For Bypassing American Labour

H-1B Visa: US Vice President JD Vance strongly defended the Donald Trump administration’s crackdown on the H-1B visa programme, arguing that American companies should not sideline domestic workers in favour of cheaper overseas labour. Speaking at AmericaFest, the annual convention organised by conservative student group Turning Point USA, Vance said the administration’s immigration stance is rooted in protecting the dignity of American work.

‘Wrong To Replace American Labour’

Addressing a packed audience, Vance criticised corporations that outsource jobs or rely heavily on foreign workers to cut costs. “We believe it is wrong for companies to bypass American labour just to go for cheaper options in the third world,” he said, while explaining the government’s efforts to restrict H-1B visas without new legislation from Congress.

He framed the policy as part of a broader economic and moral philosophy, asking why companies that move jobs overseas should face penalties. “Because we believe in the inherent dignity of human work and every person who works a good job in this country,” Vance said.

Christian Values And Government Policy

Vance also linked economic policy to conservative Christian values, saying governance should go beyond social issues alone. “True Christian politics cannot just be about the protection of the unborn or the promotion of the family,” he said, adding that respect for workers must be central to how governments function.

Earlier this year, President Donald Trump introduced one of the harshest steps in his immigration overhaul by imposing a $100,000 fee on new H-1B visa applications. The programme is widely used by US technology firms to hire skilled foreign professionals, with India being the largest source of H-1B workers.

Visa Delays Add To Uncertainty

Furthermore, technology giants Google and Apple have advised some employees on US work visas to avoid international travel amid long delays in visa stamping appointments. According to the reports, wait times at US embassies can stretch up to 12 months due to new social media screening requirements.

Immigration law firms have warned that affected employees risk being stranded outside the US if their appointments are postponed, adding to growing concerns among companies dependent on foreign talent.

