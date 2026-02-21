China Builds Pressure On Taiwan: 8 PLA Aircraft, 7 Warships Detected Around Island, All Jets Cross Median Line

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) said it detected eight sorties of Chinese military aircraft and seven Chinese naval vessels operating near its territorial waters as of 6 am local time on Saturday.

According to the ministry, all eight People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s northern, central and southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Rising Tensions Across the Taiwan Strait

In a post on X, the MND said, “8 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded.”

The development comes just a day after similar activity was recorded. On Friday, the MND said it tracked 14 sorties of PLA aircraft and six naval vessels near Taiwan. Out of those 14 aircraft, 10 crossed the median line and entered the same northern, central and southwestern ADIZ sectors.

In another post on X, the ministry said, “14 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 10 out of 14 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded.”

The repeated crossings of the median line, an unofficial boundary long seen as a buffer between the two sides, have increased tensions in the region. Taiwan’s military said it kept a close watch on the situation and responded accordingly.

Lai Ching-te Reassures Public

Meanwhile, on February 16, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, also known as William Lai, addressed the public during his Lunar New Year speech. According to Taipei Times, Lai assured citizens that his government would continue strengthening national defence while also pushing forward economic development.

In his address, he thanked the armed forces, coast guard, police and other government staff for their work during the holiday period, saying they were responsible for “keeping society running smoothly so that the public can celebrate the holiday with peace of mind.”

Reflecting on the past year, Lai said, “Taiwan faced many challenges over the past year, but the nation has grown stronger through those trials, seizing opportunities to stand taller, see farther and become more resilient. Taiwan’s most beautiful scenery is not only found among its mountains and seas, but also in every individual standing together through hardship,” Lai said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: US To Strike Iran Soon? Reports Say Donald Trump Weighing Options To Take Out Ayatollah Ali Khamenei And His Son Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions