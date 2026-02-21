LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp Afghanistan news iran Bonnie Blue banking sector news scotus IND vs SA Bhojpuri amit shah New York City Blizzard 2026 FBI drug trafficking bjp
LIVE TV
Home > World > China Builds Pressure On Taiwan: 8 PLA Aircraft, 7 Warships Detected Around Island, All Jets Cross Median Line

China Builds Pressure On Taiwan: 8 PLA Aircraft, 7 Warships Detected Around Island, All Jets Cross Median Line

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense said it detected eight PLA aircraft sorties and seven Chinese naval vessels near its waters on Saturday. All eight aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s northern, central and southwestern ADIZ.

Rising Tensions Across the Taiwan Strait (Image: AI generated)
Rising Tensions Across the Taiwan Strait (Image: AI generated)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Last updated: February 21, 2026 19:14:50 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

China Builds Pressure On Taiwan: 8 PLA Aircraft, 7 Warships Detected Around Island, All Jets Cross Median Line

Taiwan’s Ministry of National Defense (MND) said it detected eight sorties of Chinese military aircraft and seven Chinese naval vessels operating near its territorial waters as of 6 am local time on Saturday.

According to the ministry, all eight People’s Liberation Army (PLA) aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s northern, central and southwestern Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

Rising Tensions Across the Taiwan Strait

In a post on X, the MND said, “8 sorties of PLA aircraft and 7 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 8 out of 8 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded.”

You Might Be Interested In

The development comes just a day after similar activity was recorded. On Friday, the MND said it tracked 14 sorties of PLA aircraft and six naval vessels near Taiwan. Out of those 14 aircraft, 10 crossed the median line and entered the same northern, central and southwestern ADIZ sectors.

In another post on X, the ministry said, “14 sorties of PLA aircraft and 6 PLAN vessels operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 10 out of 14 sorties crossed the median line and entered Taiwan’s northern, central and southwestern ADIZ. We have monitored the situation and responded.”

The repeated crossings of the median line, an unofficial boundary long seen as a buffer between the two sides, have increased tensions in the region. Taiwan’s military said it kept a close watch on the situation and responded accordingly.

Lai Ching-te Reassures Public

Meanwhile, on February 16, Taiwanese President Lai Ching-te, also known as William Lai, addressed the public during his Lunar New Year speech. According to Taipei Times, Lai assured citizens that his government would continue strengthening national defence while also pushing forward economic development.

In his address, he thanked the armed forces, coast guard, police and other government staff for their work during the holiday period, saying they were responsible for “keeping society running smoothly so that the public can celebrate the holiday with peace of mind.”

Reflecting on the past year, Lai said, “Taiwan faced many challenges over the past year, but the nation has grown stronger through those trials, seizing opportunities to stand taller, see farther and become more resilient. Taiwan’s most beautiful scenery is not only found among its mountains and seas, but also in every individual standing together through hardship,” Lai said.

(With inputs from ANI)

Also Read: US To Strike Iran Soon? Reports Say Donald Trump Weighing Options To Take Out Ayatollah Ali Khamenei And His Son Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

First published on: Feb 21, 2026 6:16 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: chinalatest newsWorld news

RELATED News

Bacha Bazi: Boys Dressed As Girls, Forced To Dance, And Abused In Pakistan And Taliban-Ruled Afghanistan

Amid War Fear, India Urges Citizens To ‘Leave Iran’ Immediately As Tehran‑Washington Tension Heats Up, Issues Emergency Contact Numbers

US To Stop Collecting Illegal Trump Tariffs After Big Supreme Court Ruling – Will Donald Trump Face $175 Billion Refund Fallout After Major Policy Blow?

NYC Travel Ban: Zohran Mamdani Declares State Of Emergency As Monster Blizzard Hits New York City, ‘Worst Is Yet To Come’ Warning Issued

FBI Director Kash Patel Drinks Beer, Bangs Table, Parties In Locker Room, Viral Video Sparks Fresh Controversy

LATEST NEWS

Kara Braxton, Pillar of the Detroit Shock Dynasty, Dies at 43

GTA 6 India Prices Surface Online Ahead Of 2026 Launch, Fresh Retail Listings Spark Buzz Amid Ongoing Release Delays

Holika Dahan 2026: Sacred Bonfires To Blaze Across India On March 2 Or 3? Puja Rituals, Significance And Everything You Need To Know

T20 World Cup 2026: Will Sanju Samson Adopt Virat Kohli-Style Anchor Role After India’s Batting Collapse vs South Africa?

Celebration Turns Chaotic: IAF Personnel, Father Assaulted After Objecting To Drinking In UP Wedding Procession | WATCH Viral Video

Inside Vijay Deverakonda’s ₹70 Crore Empire: A Look at His Net Worth, Luxury Cars, and Lavish Lifestyle

Agra Fort Hosts Historic Shivrajyotsav 2026 Honouring Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s 396th Jayanti; Vinod Patil Present

Gurugram Shocker: Woman Brutally Thrashes, Abuses Boyfriend On Busy Road, Viral Meltdown Leaves Bystanders Stunned

Is This The Time To Buy ITC Shares? Stock Set To Stabilize After Three-Month Slump Amid Cigarette Price Hikes FMCG Growth

NEET MDS 2026 Online Registration to Begin Shortly, Check Eligibility And How To Apply

China Builds Pressure On Taiwan: 8 PLA Aircraft, 7 Warships Detected Around Island, All Jets Cross Median Line

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

China Builds Pressure On Taiwan: 8 PLA Aircraft, 7 Warships Detected Around Island, All Jets Cross Median Line

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

China Builds Pressure On Taiwan: 8 PLA Aircraft, 7 Warships Detected Around Island, All Jets Cross Median Line
China Builds Pressure On Taiwan: 8 PLA Aircraft, 7 Warships Detected Around Island, All Jets Cross Median Line
China Builds Pressure On Taiwan: 8 PLA Aircraft, 7 Warships Detected Around Island, All Jets Cross Median Line
China Builds Pressure On Taiwan: 8 PLA Aircraft, 7 Warships Detected Around Island, All Jets Cross Median Line

QUICK LINKS