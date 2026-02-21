US To Strike Iran Soon? Reports Say Donald Trump Weighing Options To Assasinate Ayatollah Ali Khamenei And His Son Amid Escalating Middle East Tensions

Tensions between the United States and Iran have reached a boiling point. There are new reports that suggest that President Donald Trump is considering “limited strikes” that could target the highest levels of the Iranian government.

According to a report by Axios, military advisors have presented Trump with the option of “taking out” Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and his son, Mojtaba Khamenei.

Trump Builds Military Pressure in Middle East

This dramatic escalation comes as the US builds up its largest military presence in the Middle East in decades. When asked by reporters on Friday if he was thinking about a limited military strike while negotiations are still ongoing, Trump didn’t hold back. He simply replied, “I guess I can say I am considering that.”

The situation is a tense mix of war threats and talk of peace. On one hand, the US has moved massive warships like the USS Abraham Lincoln and the USS Gerald R. Ford into the region, along with several destroyers. On the other hand, both sides say they are still open to a deal. Trump recently said that “10 to 15 days” should be enough time for Iran to decide if they want to make a deal regarding their nuclear program.

Iran’s top diplomat, Abbas Araghchi, also spoke out on Friday, saying Tehran is preparing a draft deal to send to Washington. However, he made it clear that Iran is ready for any outcome. “We are prepared for war, and we are prepared for peace,” Araghchi said during a TV interview. He hoped that serious negotiations could conclude in about a week, but the window for diplomacy seems to be closing fast.

Trump Faces War or Deal Moment

The most shocking part of the recent reports is the talk of “regime change.” For a long time, US officials were careful about using that phrase, but Trump recently told reporters that a change in power in Iran would be “the best thing that could happen.” He complained that for 47 years, the Iranian leadership has just been “talking and talking and talking” without results. One senior advisor even told Axios that one scenario being discussed would “take out the ayatollah and his son and the mullahs.”

While the White House says diplomacy is still the first choice, the massive fleet of warships and the direct threats against Iran’s leaders show that the US is ready to strike if talks fail. Both nations are now standing on the edge, waiting to see if the next few days bring a signed paper or the start of a major conflict.

Also Read: Trump Reimposes 10% Global Tariff After Supreme Court Setback — What Is Section 122 and Which Countries Could Be Hit?