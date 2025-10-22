LIVE TV
China Discovers Earth's Largest Gold Mine, Over 1,000 Tons Of Gold To Make Country Super Rich As India, Other Countries Struggle With Gold Prices

China Discovers Earth’s Largest Gold Mine, Over 1,000 Tons Of Gold To Make Country Super Rich As India, Other Countries Struggle With Gold Prices

China has found its largest-ever gold deposit beneath the Wangu gold field in Hunan Province. The “supergiant” discovery could hold over 1,000 metric tons of gold. Experts say it may reshape both domestic production and the global gold market.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 22, 2025 21:50:01 IST

China Discovers Earth’s Largest Gold Mine, Over 1,000 Tons Of Gold To Make Country Super Rich As India, Other Countries Struggle With Gold Prices

Gold prices have been hitting historic highs with a slight decline recently due to US-China trade negotiations. In the meantime, China recently announced that it has discovered its largest-ever gold mine, potentially holding over 1,000 metric tons. The discovery, described as a “supergiant” deposit beneath the Wangu gold field, could significantly boost China’s domestic production and reshape the global gold market.

2025 has been the strongest year for gold since 1979, as rates surged to nearly ₹1 lakh per 10 grams earlier this year. 

China’s Discovery of a “Supergiant” Gold Deposit

Chinese geologists from the Hunan Provincial Geological Bureau and the Hunan Provincial Institute of Geology identified a vast gold deposit beneath the Wangu gold field in Pingjiang County, Hunan Province.

Early estimates suggest the deposit could hold over 1,000 metric tons of gold, with roughly 300 tons accessible at depths near 2,000 meters. Geological models indicate that gold veins may extend as deep as 3,000 meters – equivalent to the height of three stacked Mount Everests.

High-Grade Ore, Rich Gold Concentrations Found in Wangu Gold Field

According to Xinhua News, which confirmed the discovery in early October, the findings followed months of underground drilling and detailed geological modeling. The deposit includes more than 40 gold-bearing veins. Chen Rulin, a geological expert from the Hunan Geological Bureau, described the veins as containing “visible gold,” a rare indication of exceptionally high-grade ore.

Samples from the Wangu deposit revealed gold concentrations of up to 138 grams per ton—considered extraordinarily high. Such rich ore allows more gold to be extracted per ton of rock, increasing the deposit’s potential economic value.

The Wangu goldfield lies along fault lines within the Jiangnan orogenic belt, a geologically active zone created by ancient continental collisions. These formations act as natural “highways” for mineral-rich hydrothermal fluids, which deposited gold along continuous fault lines over millions of years.

China The World’s Largest Gold Producer

Mining at depths of 2,000–3,000 meters poses significant technical challenges, including managing extreme rock pressure, high geothermal temperatures, groundwater control, and ensuring sufficient ventilation. Large-scale deep mining projects typically take 10 – 20 years to progress from discovery to full production.

The initial figures for the Wangu gold deposit are based on a “first-pass resource estimate,” providing a preliminary view of potential reserves. These early numbers may change as further drilling, 3D modeling, and ore testing are conducted.

China, already the world’s largest gold producer, consumes far more gold than it mines annually. The Wangu discovery presents an opportunity to strengthen domestic production and enhance China’s position in the global gold market.

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 9:50 PM IST
China Discovers Earth’s Largest Gold Mine, Over 1,000 Tons Of Gold To Make Country Super Rich As India, Other Countries Struggle With Gold Prices

