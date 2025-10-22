LIVE TV
Home > Business > Gold Price Today: Why Gold Is Falling Sharply, Rates Plunge To 12-Year Low, Analysts Explain

Gold price today plummets nearly 6.3%, marking the steepest decline in over 12 years. Silver and platinum also face sharp losses. Analysts attribute the drop to profit-taking, a strong US dollar, and easing US-China trade tensions.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: October 22, 2025 18:45:51 IST

Gold price today is witnessing its steepest decline in more than 12 years, going down as much as 6.3% to near $4,000 an ounce. This fall in prices follows a remarkable rally that had lifted prices roughly 55–57% this year. Silver and platinum also experienced sharp losses. Market analysts say the sell-off is a technical correction after months of sustained gains, driven primarily by profit-taking, a stronger US dollar, easing geopolitical tensions, and renewed optimism around US-China trade negotiations.

“The rally had pushed gold to technically overstretched levels. Most traders were long and sitting on strong averages, it was a good time to take profit,” analysts say.

Gold’s surge earlier this year was further fueled by safe-haven demand amid inflation concerns, central bank buying, strong retail investor interest, and market expectations of Federal Reserve rate cuts.

What Analysts Say About Gold Price Fall

Investor sentiment shifted further following reports that US President Donald Trump is scheduled to meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea next week, raising hopes of a trade deal. The prospect of reduced trade tensions has encouraged risk-on sentiment, drawing funds away from precious metals.

Also Read: Gold and Silver Price Today on October 22: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bangalore & Major Cities

Analyst say that this one-sided rise in gold was unsustainable. Over the past four months, it surged from around USD 3,300 per ounce to USD 4,400 per ounce, nearly a USD 1,100 gain. In India, 24-karat gold prices rose from Rs 75,000 per 10 grams to Rs 1.3 lakh per 10 grams over the last year. Analysts now say that the fall in price now is a correction and was expected.

Gold Market Reaction Today

Gold futures for December (GC=F) fell $29.90 (-0.73%) to $4,079.20, while spot gold struggled to maintain its position above the $4,000 mark. A resurgent US Dollar Index (DXY) and positive developments in U.S.-China trade discussions have put additional pressure on prices.

Analysts forecast that gold may correct another USD 50–100, but there’s little chance of a deeper fall because central banks worldwide continue to accumulate reserves. It is believed that strong international demand still supports bullish fundamentals for the metal.

Also Read: Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Earns Almost a Whopping $100 Million in FY25 – What’s his Net Worth

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 6:45 PM IST
Gold Price Today: Why Gold Is Falling Sharply, Rates Plunge To 12-Year Low, Analysts Explain

