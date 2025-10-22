Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Earns Almost a Whopping $100 Million in FY25 – What’s his Net Worth

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has once again made headlines after earning $96.6 million in fiscal year 2025, reflecting the tech giant’s strong performance and his pivotal role in driving innovation and growth. As one of the most influential leaders in the global tech industry, Satya Nadella now has the highest salary since taking on the role over ten years ago.

According to a proxy filing released on Tuesday, October 21, Microsoft revealed that the 58-year-old CEO Satya Nadella’s total pay for FY25 jumped 22% to $96.5 million from $791.1 million last year.

Satya Nadella Net Worth

Satya Nadella’s compensation package soared 63% to $79.1 million. Since 2014, he has accumulated significant wealth through his long tenure, executive compensation, and stock holdings valued at $71.2 million. In addition, he earned $5.2 million under the “Non-equity Incentive Plan’ and $169,791 through ‘All Other Compensation.”

Satya Nadella Highest-paid CEO in US?

Though Satya Nadella earns a whopping million-dollar package, he is not the highest-paid CEO in the US. Coherent CEO Jim Anderson tops the list of the highest-paid CEOs as he takes a nine-figure salary. According to various media reports, Anderson earned a total of $101,497,009 in 2024.

Satya Nadella Educational. Background

Satya Nadella obtained his bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Manipal Institute of Technology. After completing his graduation, he moved to the University of Wisconsin- Milwaukee to pursue a Master’s degree in Computer Science. Satya Nadella received an MBA degree from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business in 1997.