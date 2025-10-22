Gold and Silver Price Today on October 22: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & Major Cities

LIVE TV
Gold and Silver Rate Today. (Representative Image: Unsplash)

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: October 22, 2025 11:47:06 IST

Gold and Silver Price Today: Gold prices in India witness a sharp decline today, extending their four-day losing streak and bringing some relief to retail buyers. The sharp decline in gold prices in India is largely influenced by global market trends, as international spot gold rates dropped following heavy profit booking. With major festivals like Diwali and Dhanteras concluded, the gold and silver prices are expected to see a strong demand as the wedding season approaches. Get the latest prices for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and more cities. 

Gold Rate in India 

Check 24K, 22K, 18K gold prices in India per gram on October 22, 2025, in the table below: 

  • 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,720
  • 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,660
  • 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,540

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K & 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 gram) 

City

24K Today

22K Today

18K Today

Chennai

₹12,764

₹11,700

₹9,800

Mumbai

₹12,720

₹11,660

₹9,540

Delhi

₹12,735

₹11,675

₹9,555

Kolkata

₹12,720

₹11,660

₹9,540

Bangalore

₹12,720

₹11,660

₹9,540

Hyderabad

₹12,720

₹11,660

₹9,540

Kerala

₹12,720

₹11,660

₹9,540

Pune

₹12,720

₹11,660

₹9,540

Vadodara

₹12,725

₹11,665

₹9,545

Ahmedabad

₹12,725

₹11,665

₹9,545

Silver Price Today in Major India Cities 

Check Silver prices today in India on October 21, 2025, in the major Indian cities. 

City

10 gram

100 gram

1 Kg

Chennai

₹1,800

₹18,000

₹1,80,000

Mumbai

₹1,620

₹16,200

₹1,62,000

Delhi

₹1,620

₹16,200

₹1,62,000

Kolkata

₹1,620

₹16,200

₹1,62,000

Bangalore

₹1,639

₹16,390

₹1,63,900

Hyderabad

₹1,800

₹18,000

₹1,80,000

Kerala

₹1,800

₹18,000

₹1,80,000

Pune

₹1,620

₹16,200

₹1,62,000

Vadodara

₹1,620

₹16,200

₹1,62,000

Ahmedabad

₹1,620

₹16,200

₹1,62,000

 

Note: Gold and Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 11:44 AM IST
