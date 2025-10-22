Gold and Silver Price Today on October 22: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & Major Cities

Gold and Silver Price Today: Gold prices in India witness a sharp decline today, extending their four-day losing streak and bringing some relief to retail buyers. The sharp decline in gold prices in India is largely influenced by global market trends, as international spot gold rates dropped following heavy profit booking. With major festivals like Diwali and Dhanteras concluded, the gold and silver prices are expected to see a strong demand as the wedding season approaches. Get the latest prices for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and more cities.
Gold Rate in India
Check 24K, 22K, 18K gold prices in India per gram on October 22, 2025, in the table below:
- 24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,720
- 22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,660
- 18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,540
Gold Price Today (24K, 22K & 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 gram)
|
City
|
24K Today
|
22K Today
|
18K Today
|
Chennai
|
₹12,764
|
₹11,700
|
₹9,800
|
Mumbai
|
₹12,720
|
₹11,660
|
₹9,540
|
Delhi
|
₹12,735
|
₹11,675
|
₹9,555
|
Kolkata
|
₹12,720
|
₹11,660
|
₹9,540
|
Bangalore
|
₹12,720
|
₹11,660
|
₹9,540
|
Hyderabad
|
₹12,720
|
₹11,660
|
₹9,540
|
Kerala
|
₹12,720
|
₹11,660
|
₹9,540
|
Pune
|
₹12,720
|
₹11,660
|
₹9,540
|
Vadodara
|
₹12,725
|
₹11,665
|
₹9,545
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹12,725
|
₹11,665
|
₹9,545
Silver Price Today in Major India Cities
Check Silver prices today in India on October 21, 2025, in the major Indian cities.
|
City
|
10 gram
|
100 gram
|
1 Kg
|
Chennai
|
₹1,800
|
₹18,000
|
₹1,80,000
|
Mumbai
|
₹1,620
|
₹16,200
|
₹1,62,000
|
Delhi
|
₹1,620
|
₹16,200
|
₹1,62,000
|
Kolkata
|
₹1,620
|
₹16,200
|
₹1,62,000
|
Bangalore
|
₹1,639
|
₹16,390
|
₹1,63,900
|
Hyderabad
|
₹1,800
|
₹18,000
|
₹1,80,000
|
Kerala
|
₹1,800
|
₹18,000
|
₹1,80,000
|
Pune
|
₹1,620
|
₹16,200
|
₹1,62,000
|
Vadodara
|
₹1,620
|
₹16,200
|
₹1,62,000
|
Ahmedabad
|
₹1,620
|
₹16,200
|
₹1,62,000
Note: Gold and Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.