Gold and Silver Price Today on October 22: Check 18, 22, 24 Carat Gold Price in Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata & Major Cities

Gold and Silver Price Today: Gold prices in India witness a sharp decline today, extending their four-day losing streak and bringing some relief to retail buyers. The sharp decline in gold prices in India is largely influenced by global market trends, as international spot gold rates dropped following heavy profit booking. With major festivals like Diwali and Dhanteras concluded, the gold and silver prices are expected to see a strong demand as the wedding season approaches. Get the latest prices for 24 carat, 22 carat, and 18 carat gold across major Indian cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and more cities.

Gold Rate in India

Check 24K, 22K, 18K gold prices in India per gram on October 22, 2025, in the table below:

24 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 12,720

22 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 11,660

18 Karat Gold Rate: Rs 9,540

Gold Price Today (24K, 22K & 18K) in Major Indian Cities (1 gram)

City 24K Today 22K Today 18K Today Chennai ₹12,764 ₹11,700 ₹9,800 Mumbai ₹12,720 ₹11,660 ₹9,540 Delhi ₹12,735 ₹11,675 ₹9,555 Kolkata ₹12,720 ₹11,660 ₹9,540 Bangalore ₹12,720 ₹11,660 ₹9,540 Hyderabad ₹12,720 ₹11,660 ₹9,540 Kerala ₹12,720 ₹11,660 ₹9,540 Pune ₹12,720 ₹11,660 ₹9,540 Vadodara ₹12,725 ₹11,665 ₹9,545 Ahmedabad ₹12,725 ₹11,665 ₹9,545

Silver Price Today in Major India Cities

Check Silver prices today in India on October 21, 2025, in the major Indian cities.

City 10 gram 100 gram 1 Kg Chennai ₹1,800 ₹18,000 ₹1,80,000 Mumbai ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000 Delhi ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000 Kolkata ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000 Bangalore ₹1,639 ₹16,390 ₹1,63,900 Hyderabad ₹1,800 ₹18,000 ₹1,80,000 Kerala ₹1,800 ₹18,000 ₹1,80,000 Pune ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000 Vadodara ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000 Ahmedabad ₹1,620 ₹16,200 ₹1,62,000

Note: Gold and Silver prices can fluctuate throughout the day due to various market factors.