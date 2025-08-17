China Gives Pakistan Another Lethal Weapon, Is Equipped With This Technology, Know All About It

Amid growing tensions in Indian subcontinent, China has reportedly delivered the third of the eight new “advanced” Hangor-class submarines to Pakistan.

Beijing aims to increase the naval strength of Islamabad in the Indian Ocean.

The launching ceremony of the third Hangor-class submarine was held in Wuhan on Thursday, according to Global Times.

Notably, the second of the eight submarines China is building was handed over to Pakistan in March.

In the last few years, Beijing has supplied four modern naval frigates to Islamabad. The deliveries came at a time when China is looking to increase presence in the Arabian Sea. It is also developing the Gwadar port in Balochistan.

Features of Hangor-class submarine

A Chinese military affairs expert, Zhang Junshe, said the submarine has strong underwater combat capabilities. It includes comprehensive sensor systems, excellent stealth characteristics, high mobility, long endurance and formidable firepower.

What did Pakistan say?

Pakistan’s Deputy Chief of Naval Staff Project-2 Vice Admiral Abdul Samad praised the Hangor-class submarine while speaking at the launch ceremony.

He also said that its cutting-edge weaponry and advanced sensors would be beneficial in sustaining regional power equilibrium and ensuring maritime stability, reported Firstpost.

A Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI) report claims that China supplied over 81 per cent of Pakistan’s military hardware.

In the past few years, Pakistan’s main orders include the Rizwan; more than 600 VT-4 battle tanks, and 36 J-10CE 4.5-generation fighters.

ALSO READ: Asim Munir To Replace Asif Ali Zardari As Next President? Here’s What Pakistan Army Chief Said