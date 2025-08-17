Asim Munir To Replace Asif Ali Zardari As Next President? Here’s What Pakistan Army Chief Said

Asim Munir, Pakistan’s Army Chief, recently made a statement on speculations about a change in the country’s top leadership. He called the news about President Asif Ali Zardari’s removal “baseless and false.”

What were the claims?

Recently, there were claims on social media that suggested that Zardari might be asked to step down. The claims also stated that Munir could take over the presidency. However, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi both denied such reports.

According to a senior columnist with the Jang media group, Suhail Warraich, General Munir personally rejected these rumours during a recent meeting in Brussels. The army chief had stayed in Belgium after returning from his visit to the United States.

“The discussion began with politics, especially about the rumours of a change in the president and prime minister. Field Marshal Munir clearly said that these rumours are completely false,” Warraich claimed. According to Munir, “elements who oppose both the government and the authorities” were spreading the claims to create political chaos.

Speaking about Pakistan’s future, Munir said, “God has made me protector of the country. I do not desire any position other than that.”

Munir also said that it was possible only if there was a “sincere apology.” While he did not name anyone, the remark is believed to point toward the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its jailed leader, Imran Khan.

On foreign policy, he said, “We will not sacrifice one friend for the other.” He also described US President Donald Trump’s peace efforts as “genuine.” He also claimed that Pakistan was the first country to propose him for a Nobel Peace Prize.

