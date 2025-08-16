LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > 'Beta, Jab Tumhare Baap…' Javed Akhtar's Savage Clapback At Troll Over Pakistan Independence Day Goes Viral

‘Beta, Jab Tumhare Baap…’ Javed Akhtar’s Savage Clapback At Troll Over Pakistan Independence Day Goes Viral

Raising the heat, Javed Akhtar replied to a troll who dared him to celebrate Independence Day in Pakistan, calling him a "gaddar". In a fine counter attack, he flaunted the legacy of freedom fighters in his family and taught the hater a lesson. Now netizens are shouting, "Javed saab just slayed!"

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 16, 2025 13:41:14 IST

On India’s 79th Independence Day, veteran lyricist Javed Akhtar returned the favour with scathing force against a troll who dared mock his patriotism by suggesting he celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day instead. The cutting reply, with its reference to familial sacrifice, took social media by storm. Here’s what he said!

A Heartfelt Independence Day Message of Javed Akhtar

On August 15, 2025, the famous Bollywood figure Javed Akhtar posted on X with an emotional message: “Happy Independence Day to all my Indian sisters and brothers. Let us not forget this independence was not given to us on a platter. Today, we must remember and salute those who went to jails and those went to gallows for getting us Azaadi.”

This message honoured the sacrifices of India’s freedom fighters including his great-grandfather, Fazl-e-Haq Khairabadi, who died in the Andaman’s Cellular Jail (Kaala Pani) after opposing the 1857 rebellion. Rajput’s comment unleashing malicious comments upon Javed Akhtar alongside wishing him “Aapka happy independence to 14th August” came with a meaning that died Akhtar should celebrate Pakistan’s Independence Day. 

A Savage Response That Went Viral

Akhtar retaliated, “Beta jab tumhare baap dada angrez ke joote chaat rahe thy mere buzurg desh ki aazadi ke liye kaala pani mein mar rahe thy,” which translates, “Son, while your forefathers were licking British boots, my ancestors were dying in Kaala Pani for India’s freedom. Know your place.”

With reference to the sacrifices made by his family, this response was strong, remarkably strong, and gathered resonance socially. The netizens started calling it “savage” and flooded X with comments like “Javed saab rocked.”

Legacy of Resistance and Social Media Support

Javed Akhtar’s answer did not just reveal his mind as a person but also about his family background of resistance woven through the freedom struggle of India.  

A wave of social media support followed, highlighting the troll’s audacity, coupled with praises for Akhtar’s patriotism. One user expressed, “Sorry you have to face this, Javed sahab. We are proud of you.” This incident only adds to Akhtar’s legacy of being unapologetic against the divisive narrative and being a voice of reason and pride.

Tags: Independence Dayjaved akhtar

