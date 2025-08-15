Bollywood’s Independence Day 2025: From Shahrukh Khan’s Throwback Picture To Salman Khan’s Soulful Song

On August 15, 2025, India celebrates its 79th Independence Day and Bollywood never disappoints, the stars are celebrating this day with full pride and love. On this occasion, Shah Rukh Khan uploaded a throwback photo of himself with son AbRam, hoisting the tricolor in their Mumbai pad, Mannat. Meanwhile, Salman Khan has inspired the online audience with his soulful song, “Saare Jahan Se Accha,” adding up a spirit of happiness online. This is how stars celebrated Independence Day!

Shah Rukh Khan’s Heartwarming Tribute

Bollywood’s beloved superstar, Shah Rukh Khan posted an throwback image clicked alongside his youngest son AbRam, with the fluttering tricolor in the background. The captionreads, “Our Independence is our greatest gift… a key to our progress. Let us keep our heads held high and hearts open. Happy Independence Day to all of us… Jai Hind!”

Salman Khan’s Melodious Tribute

True to form, Salman Khan celebrated Independence Day with a moving black-and-white video of himself singing “Saare Jahan Se Accha.” The typical salutation Salman also performed in this shared-video melancholy version found a delectable spot in his fans’ hearts through social media.

The song was an excerpt from his earlier snippet from Pyaar Karona, with a simple caption saying “Happy Independence Day.” Such gestures from Salman, coupled with his active project Battle of Galwan, continue to highlight how much association he maintains to patriotic themes, further strengthening his influence.

Other Bollywood Stars Joining the Celebration

Bollywood’s patriotic fever shone beyond Shah Rukh and Salman. Akshay Kumar paid tribute to “everyday heroes” such as beach cleaners, by sharing a post on freedom and responsibility.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu waved the flag with their daughter Inaayaa and shared a wholesome post with the caption, “We fly our flag not just to celebrate the country we are but also the country we hope to be – together. For our children and our children’s children”







While Hema Malini joined the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign in Mathura. Among emotional tributes dedicated to India’s independence were also noticeable stars including Rajkummar Rao, Ram Charan, and Ananya Panday.

