LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump Atal Bihari Vajpayee seattle Logan Paul Jharkhand Education Minister trump putin russia news donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Entertainment > From Kangana Ranaut To Akshay Kumar, Bollywood Celebs’ Heartfelt Independence Day 2025 Wishes

From Kangana Ranaut To Akshay Kumar, Bollywood Celebs’ Heartfelt Independence Day 2025 Wishes

Bollywood stars openly declared their heartfelt patriotism on Independence Day 2025! From Akshay Kumar's eco-warrior charm to Kangana's flag-waving video, celebs gave an ode to unity. Here's how our favourites sent wishes for this Independence day!

Bollywood Celebs’ Heartfelt Independence Day 2025 Wishes
Bollywood Celebs’ Heartfelt Independence Day 2025 Wishes

Published By: Shaista Fatimi
Published: August 15, 2025 16:17:10 IST

As India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025 with full spirit and love, Bollywood also joined in expressing pride and patriotism. From touching social media posts to tributes paying homage to everyday heroes, stars such as Akshay Kumar  to Kangana Ranaut could now be seen sharing a special ”Naya Bharat.” Each message expressed gratitude to the freedom fighters, the soldiers and a colourful and evolving India. Have a read!

Independence Day Tributes From Bollywood

On Instagram, Akshay Kumar, the man people actually believe that he maybe got born for socially conscious roles, saluted India that assures for its freedom while honouring the efforts of beach-cleanup workers, like ”everyday heroes.”

The actor turned politician, Kangana Ranaut, has also joined the chorus by posting a video waving the tricolor and praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the Red Fort and the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign. 

Simple but direct was Priyanka Chopra with a video of the national flag, captioned, “”#HappyIndependenceDay.” While Rajkummar Rao showed his gratitude  and wrote, “Happy Independence Day everyone. Heartfelt gratitude to our Indian Armed Forces for their unwavering courage, dedication, and selfless sacrifices in protecting us and our nation. Jai Hind ” 

Anupam Kher also joined this patriotic wave with other Bollywood starts and celebrated this auspicious day with an Instagram post.


 A Unified Message of Progress

This year’s theme of ‘Naya Bharat’ for 2025 resonates with the wishes and messages of these celebrities, who are sending out their words with a vision of developed India by 2017.  The video posted by Hema Malini to Ram Charan saluting the tricolor had a collective feeling of pride and responsibility.

These greetings and salutations bestow their tribute on countless sacrifice made by innumerable people in the past for India’s independence, and cherishes the hope for stronger united future.

Also Read: 79th Independence Day 2025 Vibes: Trending Patriotic Reels You Can’t Miss

Tags: BollywoodIndependence DayIndependence Day Wishes

RELATED News

Uorfi Javed Defends Mrunal Thakur Over Bipasha Basu Controversy, ‘I’ve Said Some Sh*t In The Past Too’
Sunny Deol Breaks Silence On Ranbir Kapoor Playing Lord Ram In Ramayana: He Always Takes Up A Project…
KBC 17 Independence Day Episode: Operation Sindoor Women Officers Steal Spotlight, How Much Prize Money Did They Bag?
‘Beta, Jab Tumhare Baap…’ Javed Akhtar’s Savage Clapback At Troll Over Pakistan Independence Day Goes Viral
Bigg Boss OTT 3’s Armaan Malik Announces Pregnancy With Second Wife Kritika Amid Legal Chaos, Here’s How The First Wife Reacted

LATEST NEWS

‘Long and Substantive’: Zelenskyy, Trump Align on Next Steps for Ukraine Peace
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Slams PM Modi For Praising RSS In His I-Day Speech
Did Congress Underestimate Muhammad Ali Jinnah? NCERT’s New Partition Lessons Spark Debate
Will Monday’s Market Surprise Investors? What To Expect From The Stock Rally On August 18, 2025
Ukraine In Support Of ‘Trilateral’ Meeting With US, Russia? Here’s What Zelenskyy Said
Barcelona Earn 11 Million Euros as Sporting CP Finalize Full Ownership of Trincao
Kingsley Coman Gets Recruited By Cristiano Ronaldo, Saudi Arabia’s New Super Attack Emerges
Patna: Dead Bodies Of 2 Children Recovered From A Parked Car In Indrapuri
‘Fake’ Putin Spotted at Alaska Summit? Conspiracy Theories Flood Internet
Atal Bihari Vajpayee: The Poet, The Orator, The Statesman
From Kangana Ranaut To Akshay Kumar, Bollywood Celebs’ Heartfelt Independence Day 2025 Wishes

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From Kangana Ranaut To Akshay Kumar, Bollywood Celebs’ Heartfelt Independence Day 2025 Wishes

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From Kangana Ranaut To Akshay Kumar, Bollywood Celebs’ Heartfelt Independence Day 2025 Wishes
From Kangana Ranaut To Akshay Kumar, Bollywood Celebs’ Heartfelt Independence Day 2025 Wishes
From Kangana Ranaut To Akshay Kumar, Bollywood Celebs’ Heartfelt Independence Day 2025 Wishes
From Kangana Ranaut To Akshay Kumar, Bollywood Celebs’ Heartfelt Independence Day 2025 Wishes

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?