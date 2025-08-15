From Kangana Ranaut To Akshay Kumar, Bollywood Celebs’ Heartfelt Independence Day 2025 Wishes

As India is celebrating its 79th Independence Day on August 15, 2025 with full spirit and love, Bollywood also joined in expressing pride and patriotism. From touching social media posts to tributes paying homage to everyday heroes, stars such as Akshay Kumar to Kangana Ranaut could now be seen sharing a special ”Naya Bharat.” Each message expressed gratitude to the freedom fighters, the soldiers and a colourful and evolving India. Have a read!

Independence Day Tributes From Bollywood

On Instagram, Akshay Kumar, the man people actually believe that he maybe got born for socially conscious roles, saluted India that assures for its freedom while honouring the efforts of beach-cleanup workers, like ”everyday heroes.”

The actor turned politician, Kangana Ranaut, has also joined the chorus by posting a video waving the tricolor and praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech at the Red Fort and the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign.

Simple but direct was Priyanka Chopra with a video of the national flag, captioned, “”#HappyIndependenceDay.” While Rajkummar Rao showed his gratitude and wrote, “Happy Independence Day everyone. Heartfelt gratitude to our Indian Armed Forces for their unwavering courage, dedication, and selfless sacrifices in protecting us and our nation. Jai Hind ”

Anupam Kher also joined this patriotic wave with other Bollywood starts and celebrated this auspicious day with an Instagram post.



A Unified Message of Progress

This year’s theme of ‘Naya Bharat’ for 2025 resonates with the wishes and messages of these celebrities, who are sending out their words with a vision of developed India by 2017. The video posted by Hema Malini to Ram Charan saluting the tricolor had a collective feeling of pride and responsibility.

Let us celebrate our great nation’s Independence Day with pride on the 15th of August. Bharat Mata ki Jai! Jai Hind! pic.twitter.com/kT5JxlfKL9 — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 14, 2025

These greetings and salutations bestow their tribute on countless sacrifice made by innumerable people in the past for India’s independence, and cherishes the hope for stronger united future.

