China Unveils Luanniao Carrier, World’s Biggest War Machine: All About The 1,20,000 Tonnes, 242 Metres Long, Star Wars Style Warship Carrying Hypersonic Missiles, Killer Drones

What is Luanniao Carrier? China has unveiled an ambitious concept for a futuristic warship that it claims could one day operate at the edge of Earth’s atmosphere, deploying unmanned fighter jets and launching hypersonic missiles from near-space.

State-run media on Tuesday released a dramatic computer-generated video showcasing the proposed vessel, named Luanniao, racing through the upper atmosphere while firing missiles and launching multiple aircraft. The visuals, heavily stylised and cinematic, have drawn global attention and sparked debate among defence analysts.

Design and Capabilities of the Luanniao Carrier

According to promotional material circulated by Chinese state outlets, the Luanniao carrier is envisioned as a massive, grey, triangular-shaped platform. The carrier is reportedly designed to measure approximately 242 metres in length and 684 metres in width, with a projected weight of around 1,20,000 tonnes, making it significantly heavier than any existing aircraft carrier.

Beijing claims the warship would be nearly 800 feet long, positioning it as the largest carrier ever conceived. The platform is designed to carry up to 88 unmanned combat aircraft, known as Xuan Nu (or Shuan Nu) drones, which are expected to feature stealth technology and hypersonic missile capabilities.

State media reports suggest the Luanniao could function as a near-space combat platform, operating on the edge of the atmosphere while launching drones and missile systems.

Luanniao Carrier: Development Timeline and Strategic Ambitions

China has indicated that the Luanniao carrier could become operational within the next 30 years. The project is being developed by the Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC) and forms part of Beijing’s broader push to expand its air and space warfare capabilities.

Defence analysts note that, if realised, such a platform could offer China a strategic edge in potential conflict zones, including Taiwan and the South China Sea, where tensions between China and the United States remain high. The announcement comes amid growing concern in Washington over China’s rapid investment in rocket, satellite, and near-space military technologies.

Global Scepticism Over Luanniao Carrier

Despite the bold claims, defence experts around the world remain deeply sceptical about the feasibility of the project. Analysts argue that the propulsion systems, fuel efficiency, and launch infrastructure required to sustain a platform of this size at the edge of Earth’s atmosphere simply do not exist at present.

Critics have dismissed the proposal as unrealistic, describing it as an elaborate technological “stunt” rather than a viable military programme.

Experts Call Luanniao Carrier Propaganda-Fuelled ‘Star Wars’ Vision

Peter Layton, a defence expert and visiting fellow at Australia’s Griffith Asia Institute, told The Telegraph that the concept appears aimed more at perception than practical military capability.

“For the external audience, it does paint the picture that they are working on technology that the region just can’t aspire to — it’s literally Star Wars stuff,” Layton said.

He added that the technology required to build such an aircraft carrier does not yet exist, noting that it would require “enormous amounts of fuel” and a propulsion system that is not even in development.

Layton further said that Beijing has a long history of using ambitious military concepts as propaganda tools to “inspire the Chinese public” and project an image of technological dominance.

