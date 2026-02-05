Are US – Iran Talks Doomed? Marc Rubio Admits ‘Not Sure You Can Reach A Deal With These Guys’ As Tehran Wants To Shift Negotiations To Oman

The United States government made its stance clear regarding negotiations with Iran. US said that it wants Iran to be ready for “meaningful negotiations.” It called on Tehran to show goodwill and to be prepared for discussions that could help reduce tensions.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s: ‘Not Sure You Can Reach a Deal’

As per reports, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters in Washington that the United States is ready to talk with Iran, but he also offered a blunt warning. “In order for talks to actually lead to something meaningful, they will have to include certain things,” Rubio said. “That includes the range of their ballistic missiles, that includes their sponsorship of terrorist organisations across the region, that includes their nuclear programme and that includes the treatment of their own people.” Then he added, in a line that caught global attention, “I’m not sure you can reach a deal with these guys, but we’re going to try to find out.”

Rubio’s comments came as scheduled US – Iran talks appeared at risk of collapse. The meetings were meant to start on Friday, and many countries were prepared to take part. However, Iran made last-minute demands that irritated US negotiators. According to reports, Tehran wanted to move the talks from Turkey to Oman and restrict the agenda only to its nuclear programme. The United States rejected that push, saying discussions must be broader and include regional issues and Iran’s missile capabilities.

Dispute Over Agenda and Venue Deepens Mistrust

Iran’s insistence on limiting the talks has raised concerns about whether diplomacy will advance at all. Tehran argues it should only focus on nuclear safeguards. Washington says that excluding missiles or regional activity would leave out critical issues that threaten stability.

The dispute has highlighted deep mistrust between the two sides after years of tension over Iran’s nuclear work, missile development, and support for armed groups in the Middle East. For the United States, a deal that does not address the full picture would not reduce the danger of confrontation. For Iran, widening the agenda feels like outside pressure it cannot accept.

The talks and Rubio’s candour about the slim chances of success underline a fragile moment in relations between the US and Iran.

Also Read: Iran-US Negotiations Collapsed After Tehran Demands Agenda Change – Is This The End Of Meaningful Diplomacy?