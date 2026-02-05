LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad iran-us Iran news donald trump Jeffrey Epstein Baal Demonic Figure kapil sharma Grant Newsham balochistan ghaziabad
LIVE TV
Home > World > Are US – Iran Talks Doomed? Marc Rubio Admits ‘Not Sure You Can Reach A Deal With These Guys’ As Tehran Wants To Shift Negotiations To Oman

Are US – Iran Talks Doomed? Marc Rubio Admits ‘Not Sure You Can Reach A Deal With These Guys’ As Tehran Wants To Shift Negotiations To Oman

The US has warned that Iran must agree to broader, “meaningful” talks covering missiles, nuclear issues, and regional activity, as last-minute disputes over the agenda and venue push planned negotiations close to collapse.

US State Department Sends Clear Signal to Iran (Image: X/ StateDept)
US State Department Sends Clear Signal to Iran (Image: X/ StateDept)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 5, 2026 02:06:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Are US – Iran Talks Doomed? Marc Rubio Admits ‘Not Sure You Can Reach A Deal With These Guys’ As Tehran Wants To Shift Negotiations To Oman

The United States government made its stance clear regarding negotiations with Iran. US said that it wants Iran to be ready for “meaningful negotiations.” It called on Tehran to show goodwill and to be prepared for discussions that could help reduce tensions.

US Secretary of State Marco  Rubio’s: ‘Not Sure You Can Reach a Deal’

As per reports, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio told reporters in Washington that the United States is ready to talk with Iran, but he also offered a blunt warning. “In order for talks to actually lead to something meaningful, they will have to include certain things,” Rubio said. “That includes the range of their ballistic missiles, that includes their sponsorship of terrorist organisations across the region, that includes their nuclear programme and that includes the treatment of their own people.” Then he added, in a line that caught global attention, “I’m not sure you can reach a deal with these guys, but we’re going to try to find out.”

Rubio’s comments came as scheduled US – Iran talks appeared at risk of collapse. The meetings were meant to start on Friday, and many countries were prepared to take part. However, Iran made last-minute demands that irritated US negotiators. According to reports, Tehran wanted to move the talks from Turkey to Oman and restrict the agenda only to its nuclear programme. The United States rejected that push, saying discussions must be broader and include regional issues and Iran’s missile capabilities.

You Might Be Interested In

Dispute Over Agenda and Venue Deepens Mistrust

Iran’s insistence on limiting the talks has raised concerns about whether diplomacy will advance at all. Tehran argues it should only focus on nuclear safeguards. Washington says that excluding missiles or regional activity would leave out critical issues that threaten stability.

The dispute has highlighted deep mistrust between the two sides after years of tension over Iran’s nuclear work, missile development, and support for armed groups in the Middle East. For the United States, a deal that does not address the full picture would not reduce the danger of confrontation. For Iran, widening the agenda feels like outside pressure it cannot accept.

The talks and Rubio’s candour about the slim chances of success underline a fragile moment in relations between the US and Iran.

Also Read: Iran-US Negotiations Collapsed After Tehran Demands Agenda Change – Is This The End Of Meaningful Diplomacy?

First published on: Feb 5, 2026 2:06 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: latest newsregional newsUS-Iran

RELATED News

Iran Brings A New Law: Women Can Now Ride Motorcycles – Why Did It Take Protests, Deaths, And Years Of Pressure?

‘No Reason To Believe Our Indian Friends Are Rethinking Oil Purchases’: Moscow Expresses Shock On India-Russia Oil Trade Amid US Pressure

‘Pretending To Sleep’: Indian-Origin Man Convicted Of Sexually Assaulting A Woman On US Flight, Faces Up To Two Years in Jail

What Is Anthropic AI And What Does This AI Automation Tool Do? New Update Leaves Markets Rattled After It Wipes Off Nearly $300 Billion

After Putin Call, Xi Jinping Speaks To Donald Trump Ahead Of April China Visit- What’s Emerging Among The ‘Big’ Three?

LATEST NEWS

Neymar Turns 34: The Prince That Never Became A King, Injuries Plagued Career, Return To Santos And Still Chasing One Last World Cup Dream

Cristiano Ronaldo Turns 41 Amid Al-Nassr Drama: Missed Match, Strike Rumours – What His Message Really Means

Mumbai–Pune Expressway Chaos After Gas Tanker Crash: No Food, No Water, Gas Still Leaking – When Will The 16-Hour Jam End?

How Amazon Plans To Use AI To Speed Up TV And Film Production, Explained

‘Sonam Wangchuk’s Health Is Not Good’: Supreme Court Bench Questions Continuation Of Detention, Urges Centre To Rethink Decision

U19 World Cup 2026: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Shine as India Crush Afghanistan to Reach Final

Campus Tension In UP: Allahabad University Student Groups Clash Over UGC Bill, Leaving Several Injured | Watch

U19 World Cup 2026: Inspired by AB de Villiers, Aaron George Powers India to World Cup Final

After Putin Call, Xi Jinping Speaks To Donald Trump Ahead Of April China Visit- What’s Emerging Among The ‘Big’ Three?

Sun Is Angry Again: ISRO Warns Of Strong Radio Blackouts, How Solar Flares Could Impact India’s Satellites, TV Signals And Radars?

Are US – Iran Talks Doomed? Marc Rubio Admits ‘Not Sure You Can Reach A Deal With These Guys’ As Tehran Wants To Shift Negotiations To Oman

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Are US – Iran Talks Doomed? Marc Rubio Admits ‘Not Sure You Can Reach A Deal With These Guys’ As Tehran Wants To Shift Negotiations To Oman

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Are US – Iran Talks Doomed? Marc Rubio Admits ‘Not Sure You Can Reach A Deal With These Guys’ As Tehran Wants To Shift Negotiations To Oman
Are US – Iran Talks Doomed? Marc Rubio Admits ‘Not Sure You Can Reach A Deal With These Guys’ As Tehran Wants To Shift Negotiations To Oman
Are US – Iran Talks Doomed? Marc Rubio Admits ‘Not Sure You Can Reach A Deal With These Guys’ As Tehran Wants To Shift Negotiations To Oman
Are US – Iran Talks Doomed? Marc Rubio Admits ‘Not Sure You Can Reach A Deal With These Guys’ As Tehran Wants To Shift Negotiations To Oman

QUICK LINKS