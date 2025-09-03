China Unveils New Nuclear Missile In Victory Day Parade, Can Strike Enemy In Any Part Of The World, Uses This Technology

China has sent a powerful message to the world by showcasing its most advanced intercontinental nuclear missile, the DF-5C, during the Victory Day parade at in Beijing. President Xi Jinping oversaw the parade, which showed China’s military strength.

The DF-5C was revealed publicly for the first time and is based on advanced technology. According to Chinese experts quoted in the Global Times, the missile may have a range of over 20,000 kilometers, meaning it could strike any part of the world. Beijing has promoted it as having global coverage strike capability.

Military analyst Professor Yang Chengjun outlined key features of the DF-5C:

1. The missile can be transported in three sections, cutting down launch preparation time compared to older DF-5 series.

2. With a reach of more than 20,000 km, China now claims it can launch nuclear strikes anywhere on Earth.

3. The missile can be deployed in various ways, making detection and interception harder.

4. It is equipped with Multiple Independently Targetable Re-entry Vehicles, allowing it to hit multiple cities or bases at once. Its warheads could be nuclear, conventional, or even decoys to confuse enemy defence.

5. The DF-5C uses enhanced guidance technology, making interception by air defense systems extremely difficult.

6. It also integrates China’s BeiDou satellite navigation system, giving it pinpoint accuracy even at maximum range.

What happened at the parade?

China on Wednesday held a massive military parade to mark the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II. Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un were in attendance as Beijing exhibited its military prowess.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, terming the country as “unstoppable,” assured its commitment to peaceful development.

“China will adhere to the path of peaceful development. The rejuvenation of the Chinese nation is unstoppable, and humanity’s cause of peace and development will prevail,” Xi Jinping said.

Noting the conflicts around the world, Xi Jinping assured that China will firmly stand on the “right side of history” and will join hands to build a community with a shared future for humanity.

“Humanity is again faced with a choice of peace or war, dialogue or confrontation, and win-win outcomes or zero-sum games. The Chinese people will stand firmly on the right side of history and on the side of human progress, adhere to the path of peaceful development, and join hands with the rest of the world to build a community with a shared future for humanity,” Xi Jinping said.

Xi demanded that the military provide strategic support for national rejuvenation and make greater contributions to world peace and development. He urged the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) to build itself into world-class forces and resolutely safeguard national sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity.

With inputs from agencies

ALSO READ: Vladimir Putin’s Russia To Supply This Deadly Missile System To India Soon, Was Used In Operation Sindoor Against Pakistan, Name Is…