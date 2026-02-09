LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan Banshidhar Exports Pvt Ltd Aziza al-Ahmadi CM Yogi Adityanath Epstein files Asian markets rally Bad Bunny japan
LIVE TV
Home > World > China Urges Banks To Reduce US Treasuries Holdings Over Market Concerns

China Urges Banks To Reduce US Treasuries Holdings Over Market Concerns

China: Chinese financial regulators have advised domestic banks to rein in their exposure to U.S. Treasuries, citing concerns over concentration risk and rising market volatility, according to a reports published on Monday.

China Urges Banks To Reduce US Treasuries Holdings Over Market Concerns (Pic Credits: X)
China Urges Banks To Reduce US Treasuries Holdings Over Market Concerns (Pic Credits: X)

Published By: NewsX Web Desk
Last updated: February 9, 2026 12:50:25 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

China Urges Banks To Reduce US Treasuries Holdings Over Market Concerns

China: Chinese financial regulators have advised domestic banks to rein in their exposure to U.S. Treasuries, citing concerns over concentration risk and rising market volatility, according to a reports published on Monday.

Regulators Flag Concentration And Volatility Risks

Officials have asked banks to limit fresh purchases of U.S. government bonds and reduce existing holdings where exposure is considered excessive. The guidance, however, does not extend to China’s state-held reserves, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

The advisory is being positioned as a risk-management step aimed at portfolio diversification, rather than a signal of waning confidence in U.S. sovereign debt or a geopolitical move against Washington.

You Might Be Interested In

No Official Comment From Chinese Authorities

China’s central bank, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC), and the National Financial Regulatory Administration have not issued public statements in response to the report. There was no immediate comment on whether similar guidance has been shared with non-bank financial institutions.

The timing of the advisory is notable, as it reportedly preceded a phone call last week between Chinese President Xi Jinping and U.S. President Donald Trump.

Global Jitters Over US Debt Stability

Market concerns around U.S. government bonds have intensified in recent months amid uncertainty over Washington’s fiscal trajectory. Investors have been rattled by President Trump’s unpredictable trade policies, repeated criticism of the Federal Reserve, and sharp increases in public spending.

These factors have prompted questions among global investors about the long-standing safe-haven status of U.S. Treasuries, even as demand for diversification grows among large institutional holders.

(Via Agency Inputs)

ALSO READ: Jeffrey Epstein’s Darkest Fantasy To Freeze His Penis Exposed: Inside The ‘Baby Ranch’ Where He Wanted To Impregnate Women With His Sperm To Create ‘Super Race’

First published on: Feb 9, 2026 12:44 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: bond holdingsChina US TreasuriesChinese banksChinese regulatorsconcentration riskfinancial regulationglobal marketsmarket-volatilityPBOC advisoryportfolio diversificationsafe haven statusUS debt concernsXi Trump call

RELATED News

Jeffrey Epstein’s Darkest Fantasy To Freeze His Penis Exposed: Inside The ‘Baby Ranch’ Where He Wanted To Impregnate Women With His Sperm To Create ‘Super Race’

Will Shabana Mahmood Become UK Prime Minister As Speculation Grows Over Keir Starmer’s Resignation? All About The First Muslim, PoK-Origin Home Secretary

‘Iron Lady’ Effect in Full Swing: Nikkei Breaks Records, Jumps 5% as PM Sanae Takaichi’s Victory Sparks Asian Market Rally

Who Is Elizabeth Leeds? 26-Years-Younger Wife Of Wall Street Founder Jeffrey Leeds Accused Of Affair And Cheating Amid $100M Divorce Battle

Trump Announces Xi Jinping’s US Visit ‘Toward Year-End,’ Sparking Speculation On China-US Relations And Global Impacts

LATEST NEWS

Adani International School Hosts IRIS National Fair, Showcasing India’s Emerging STEM Talent

Kanpur Lamborghini Crash: Why Was An FIR Registered Against ‘Unknown Person’ When The Viral Video Clearly Shows KK Mishra’s Son Shivam Mishra?

Aye Finance IPO Opens ₹1,010 Crore Issue for Micro & Small Enterprise Lending; Fresh Issue and OFS to Boost Capital, Listing on Feb 16

Who Was Mohammad Kaif? 22-Year-Old Dies Of Brain Haemorrhage After Blood Pressure Surge While Playing Online Game In Meerut

SHARES CLAIM DOST Simplifies IEPF Claim Refund and Share Recovery Process for Investors

Adani Energy Solutions Strengthens India’s Green Energy Backbone Through 6,000 MW Integrated Green Energy Corridor

Row Over Tejasvi Surya’s Detention In Bengaluru Metro Fare Hike Protest — What We Know So Far

UP Budget 2026-27: CM Yogi Adityanath Leads State’s Largest-Ever Budget; ₹9.05 Lakh Crore Spotlight on Infrastructure and Welfare

China Urges Banks To Reduce US Treasuries Holdings Over Market Concerns

Launch Products Faster By Creating Ads, Posters, And Videos With An AI Generator

China Urges Banks To Reduce US Treasuries Holdings Over Market Concerns

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

China Urges Banks To Reduce US Treasuries Holdings Over Market Concerns

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

China Urges Banks To Reduce US Treasuries Holdings Over Market Concerns
China Urges Banks To Reduce US Treasuries Holdings Over Market Concerns
China Urges Banks To Reduce US Treasuries Holdings Over Market Concerns
China Urges Banks To Reduce US Treasuries Holdings Over Market Concerns

QUICK LINKS