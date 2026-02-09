Jeffrey Epstein’s Darkest Fantasy To Freeze His Penis Exposed: Inside The ‘Baby Ranch’ Where He Wanted To Impregnate Women With His Sperm To Create ‘Super Race’

Years after the death of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in a New York jail cell, newly examined records and testimonies reveal his ranch near Santa Fe, New Mexico, a 33,000-square-foot property known as Zorro Ranch. According to accounts reviewed by The New York Times, Epstein discussed plans that associates privately described as a “baby ranch,” where he envisioned using his own sperm to impregnate multiple women in an effort to create what he referred to as a “super race.”

Jeffrey Epstein Wanted To Create A “Super Race” and a Desert “Baby Ranch”

Testimonies from scientists, advisers and newly released files by the US Justice Department paint a troubling picture of a man whose wealth and influence blurred the boundaries between fantasy, power and ideology.

Multiple individuals told The New York Times that Epstein shared his ideas repeatedly beginning in the early 2000s. Two award-winning scientists and an adviser to major corporations and wealthy individuals said the disgraced financier spoke on several occasions about establishing a baby-making operation in the desert.

Also Read: Who Is Morgan McSweeney? UK PM Starmer’s Most Trusted Aide Quits As Epstein Files Rock Labour Party, Says ‘The Only Honourable Course Is To Step Aside’

Computer scientist and writer Jaron Lanier also recounted a similar account. Lanier said he once spoke with a scientist who described Epstein’s goal of having as many as 20 women impregnated simultaneously at Zorro Ranch.

Lanier, widely referred to as the “godfather of virtual reality,” said the conversation took place at a dinner party at Epstein’s Upper East Side townhouse in New York. According to Lanier, the scientist told him she worked at NASA.

Jeffrey Epstein Was Inspired From a Controversial Sperm Bank

Lanier further told the Times that the scientist said Epstein was inspired by the Repository for Germinal Choice, a controversial sperm bank that operated in California from 1979 to 1999. The repository was known for collecting sperm from high-achieving white males and reportedly included contributions from as many as five Nobel Prize winners.

Based on what he was told, Lanier said he suspected Epstein used his exclusive dinner parties to evaluate and screen attractive women with strong academic credentials as potential mothers for his children.

The Times report did not establish whether Epstein intended to rely on artificial insemination or sexual contact as part of the plan. It also made clear that there is no evidence Epstein ever succeeded in implementing the scheme.

Transhumanism, Eugenics, and Jeffrey Epstein’S Fringe Beliefs

Epstein’s ideas were closely tied to his fascination with transhumanism, a movement that promotes the use of science and technology to enhance human capabilities. Critics have long warned that such thinking can echo discredited ideologies linked to eugenics.

Reports say Epstein also expressed interest in cryogenics, an unproven scientific practice in which bodies or body parts are frozen at extremely low temperatures with the hope of future revival.

According to the reports, Epstein once described wanting to have both his head and penis cryogenically preserved.

The report also details how Epstein cultivated relationships with elite scientists to pursue his interests in controlled breeding and other fringe theories. These included the late theoretical physicist Stephen Hawking and the late Nobel Prize-winning physicist Murray Gell-Mann, who discovered the quark.

Also Read: Will Shabana Mahmood Become UK Prime Minister As Speculation Grows Over Keir Starmer’s Resignation? All About The First Muslim, PoK-Origin Home Secretary