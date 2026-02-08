LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Morgan McSweeney? UK PM Starmer’s Most Trusted Aide Quits As Epstein Files Rock Labour Party, Says ‘The Only Honourable Course Is To Step Aside’

Morgan McSweeney, Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s chief of staff, has resigned amid a growing Labour crisis linked to the Epstein files and the controversial appointment of Peter Mandelson

UK Political Shakeup as Morgan McSweeney Quits (Images: X)
UK Political Shakeup as Morgan McSweeney Quits (Images: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 8, 2026 21:46:34 IST

In the United Kingdom, a major political shakeup erupted on Sunday as Morgan McSweeney, the powerful chief of staff to Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, resigned amid a deepening crisis tied to the “Epstein files.” 

As per reports, Morgan McSweeney’s departure comes after growing backlash over the controversial appointment of Lord Peter Mandelson as the UK’s ambassador to the United States. The decision is now linked to Mandelson’s ties to convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Who Is Morgan McSweeney?

Morgan McSweeney was one of Starmer’s closest aides and a key architect of Labour’s rise to power. He has served as chief of staff from October 2024 until 8 February 2026.  Morgan McSweeney was widely credited with guiding the Labour Party to its strong 2024 general election victory. However, the fallout from the Mandelson saga has struck at the heart of Starmer’s leadership and the trust placed in his top advisers.

Reports say that in his resignation statement, McSweeney admitted the decision to appoint Mandelson was wrong and accepted responsibility for advising Starmer to make the controversial choice. In full he said that “The decision to appoint Peter Mandelson was wrong. He has damaged our party, our country and trust in politics itself.”

‘The Decision Was Wrong’: Morgan McSweeney Takes Responsibility

Morgan McSweeney further explained his reasons for stepping down and added that “When asked, I advised the Prime Minister to make that appointment and I take full responsibility for that advice. In public life responsibility must be owned when it matters most, not just when it is most convenient. In the circumstances, the only honourable course is to step aside,” as per reports. 

He also urged reflection on the victims of Epstein, saying that “We must remember the women and girls whose lives were ruined by Jeffrey Epstein and whose voices went unheard for far too long.”

Resignation Seen as Major Blow to Keir Starmer

As per reports, Morgan McSweeney’s resignation is a significant blow to Starmer. Until now, he had been seen as one of the most powerful figures in Downing Street, described by political commentators as Starmer’s “most trusted aide” and a central strategist behind Labour’s resurgence.

The controversy stems from Mandelson’s appointment despite known concerns about his past associations with Epstein. Although Mandelson was sacked from the ambassador role last year and has since resigned from the Labour Party and the House of Lords, newly released files and ongoing scrutiny have reignited criticism.

Morgan McSweeney says he will “serve the country”

Despite McSweeney’s exit, he reaffirmed his support for the prime minister’s broader mission, saying he will continue to back Starmer’s efforts to rebuild trust and “serve the country.”

The resignation comes amid rising pressure on Starmer from within his own party. Earlier this week, some Labour MPs openly questioned Morgan McSweeney’s role and influence, with calls for change. 

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 9:46 PM IST
Tags: Epstein filesLabour PartyUK news

QUICK LINKS