Who Is Jeffrey Leeds? Wall Street Founder Accuses 26-Year-Old Wife Of ‘Sneaking Out’ And Having An Affair In Explosive $100M Divorce Case

A bitter and very public divorce fight is unfolding in the United States between Jeffrey Leeds, a Wall Street founder, and his much younger wife, Elizabeth Leeds. The case has shocked many because of the serious accusations, the money involved, and the messy back-and-forth between the couple.

Who Is Jeffrey Leeds?

Jeffrey Leeds is a 69-year-old private equity executive and the founder of Leeds Equity Partners. As per reports, his firm manages billions of dollars, and he has been a well-known figure in financial circles for years. Jeffrey Leeds is also mentioned in documents related to financier Jeffrey Epstein, though he has not been accused of any wrongdoing connected to Epstein.

Reports say that the divorce battle started after tensions grew between Leeds and his wife, Elizabeth, who is 26 years younger than him at 43. Leeds officially filed for divorce in Palm Beach, Florida, in January 2025, and Elizabeth responded with her own legal case in Wyoming shortly after.

Accusations of Affair and Other Claims by Jeffrey Leeds

In court papers, Jeffrey Leeds accused Elizabeth of having a long-term affair with Miami businessman Alberto Alejandro Tawil, 66, and even claimed that the affair resulted in a pregnancy. Leeds did not hold back in his filings. One email featured in the divorce documents read, “You sneaked out the day I left to f–k that idiot loser,” referring to Tawil. He also called Tawil a “loser grifter real estate mogul.”

Jeffrey Leeds even alleged that Elizabeth used marital money on Tawil’s business ventures, including a reported $275,000 investment in Mozambique, and on other expenses such as household staff salaries and “erotic gifts.”

At stake in the divorce is an enormous amount of wealth, which is reported to be around $100 million in luxury properties. These include a $22 million 14-room Manhattan apartment, a $23.5 million Southampton estate, and a $35.6 million mansion in Palm Beach.

Elizabeth’s Response to Jeffrey Leeds

Elizabeth strongly denies many of the accusations. In her legal filings, she accused Jeffrey Leeds of “financial warfare” and claimed he harassed her and her friends with aggressive subpoenas. She also accused him of stalking her at a children’s school event and sending private photos to embarrass her.

Both sides say they want privacy for the sake of their two young children, but the case has drawn attention because of its sharp language and huge financial stakes.

