LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia Awami League iran india Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia Awami League iran india Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia Awami League iran india Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia Awami League iran india
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia Awami League iran india Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia Awami League iran india Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia Awami League iran india Gold Medalist China US audi Brandon Gill dalai lama Indian students injured in Russia Awami League iran india
LIVE TV
Home > World > Who Is Jeffrey Leeds? Wall Street Founder Accuses 26-Year-Old Wife Of ‘Sneaking Out’ And Having An Affair In Explosive $100M Divorce Case

Who Is Jeffrey Leeds? Wall Street Founder Accuses 26-Year-Old Wife Of ‘Sneaking Out’ And Having An Affair In Explosive $100M Divorce Case

Wall Street founder Jeffrey Leeds is locked in a bitter $100 million divorce battle with his wife Elizabeth Leeds, who is 26 years younger. He has accused her of having an affair and misusing marital funds, while she denies the claims and accuses him of harassment and financial abuse.

Jeffrey Leeds divorce battle (Image: X)
Jeffrey Leeds divorce battle (Image: X)

Published By: Khalid Qasid
Published: February 8, 2026 16:17:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Who Is Jeffrey Leeds? Wall Street Founder Accuses 26-Year-Old Wife Of ‘Sneaking Out’ And Having An Affair In Explosive $100M Divorce Case

A bitter and very public divorce fight is unfolding in the United States between Jeffrey Leeds, a Wall Street founder, and his much younger wife, Elizabeth Leeds. The case has shocked many because of the serious accusations, the money involved, and the messy back-and-forth between the couple.

Who Is Jeffrey Leeds?

Jeffrey Leeds is a 69-year-old private equity executive and the founder of Leeds Equity Partners. As per reports, his firm manages billions of dollars, and he has been a well-known figure in financial circles for years. Jeffrey Leeds is also mentioned in documents related to financier Jeffrey Epstein, though he has not been accused of any wrongdoing connected to Epstein.

Reports say that the divorce battle started after tensions grew between Leeds and his wife, Elizabeth, who is 26 years younger than him at 43. Leeds officially filed for divorce in Palm Beach, Florida, in January 2025, and Elizabeth responded with her own legal case in Wyoming shortly after.

You Might Be Interested In

Accusations of Affair and Other Claims by Jeffrey Leeds

In court papers, Jeffrey Leeds accused Elizabeth of having a long-term affair with Miami businessman Alberto Alejandro Tawil, 66, and even claimed that the affair resulted in a pregnancy. Leeds did not hold back in his filings. One email featured in the divorce documents read, “You sneaked out the day I left to f–k that idiot loser,” referring to Tawil. He also called Tawil a “loser grifter real estate mogul.”

Jeffrey Leeds even alleged that Elizabeth used marital money on Tawil’s business ventures, including a reported $275,000 investment in Mozambique, and on other expenses such as household staff salaries and “erotic gifts.”

At stake in the divorce is an enormous amount of wealth, which is reported to be around $100 million in luxury properties. These include a $22 million 14-room Manhattan apartment, a $23.5 million Southampton estate, and a $35.6 million mansion in Palm Beach.

Elizabeth’s Response to Jeffrey Leeds

Elizabeth strongly denies many of the accusations. In her legal filings, she accused Jeffrey Leeds of “financial warfare” and claimed he harassed her and her friends with aggressive subpoenas. She also accused him of stalking her at a children’s school event and sending private photos to embarrass her.

Both sides say they want privacy for the sake of their two young children, but the case has drawn attention because of its sharp language and huge financial stakes.

Also Read: Was Jeffrey Epstein Murdered? Notorious Pedophile’s Brother Mark Epstein Drags Trump In Shocking Allegation Says ‘I Believe President Authorised…’

First published on: Feb 8, 2026 4:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: latest newslatest world newsWorld news

RELATED News

Was Jeffrey Epstein Murdered? Notorious Pedophile’s Brother Mark Epstein Drags Trump In Shocking Allegation Says ‘I Believe President Authorised…’

‘Deeply Shocked’: China Condemns Deadly Islamabad Shi’ite Mosque Attack As Pakistan Arrests 4 Suspects

Who Is Brandon Gill? US Congressman Sparks Row With ‘Islamisation’ Remarks on Dallas; How Wife Danielle D’Souza Gill Connected to Indian Roots

Dalai Lama Responds To Epstein Files Controversy, Says He ‘Never Met’ Jeffrey After Name Surfaces 169 Times

Who Is Nancy Guthrie? Mother of US News Anchor Savannah Guthrie Missing in ‘Kidnapping’ Case, $50,000 Reward Announced- What We Know So Far

LATEST NEWS

PM Modi Reiterates Firm Stand On Terrorism During His Visit To Malaysia: ‘No Double Standards, No Compromise’

Who Is Jeffrey Leeds? Wall Street Founder Accuses 26-Year-Old Wife Of ‘Sneaking Out’ And Having An Affair In Explosive $100M Divorce Case

Why Is Hardik Pandya Ex-Wife Natasa Stankovic Getting Brutually Trolled? Netizens Say ‘She Became So Unemployed That..’

Kerala Spa Gang Rape: ‘35 Minutes of Horror’ At Knifepoint, Woman Dragged Into Locked Room; Heartbreaking Details Unfold

‘If 1.25 Crore Hindus Decide To Fight…’ RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat Sends A Bold Message To Crisis-Hit Bangladesh Amid Minority Violence

Meet Aasif Sheikh, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Star Holds A Unique World Record For Playing Over 350 Characters – Check His Massive Net Worth

Gold Medalist Leaked Obscene Couple Bed Scene Viral MMS Trap: How A ‘Fake’ Pinay Scandal Link Is Hacking Your Social Media Accounts

England vs Nepal T20 World Cup 2026 Live Streaming: When, Where and How to Watch ENG vs NEP Cricket Match live Telecast on TV, Mobile Apps Online

‘He Attempted to Legitimise Pakistan’: Himanta Biswa Sarma Alleges Gaurav Gogoi’s Wife Had Pakistan Links, Worked for Pak Agent Ali Tauqeer Sheikh

West Bengal Shocker: False Marriage Promise Turns Into Horror As Man Sexually Assaults Minor For Days, Threatens To Kill Her Over Fear Of Getting Caught

Who Is Jeffrey Leeds? Wall Street Founder Accuses 26-Year-Old Wife Of ‘Sneaking Out’ And Having An Affair In Explosive $100M Divorce Case

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Who Is Jeffrey Leeds? Wall Street Founder Accuses 26-Year-Old Wife Of ‘Sneaking Out’ And Having An Affair In Explosive $100M Divorce Case

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Who Is Jeffrey Leeds? Wall Street Founder Accuses 26-Year-Old Wife Of ‘Sneaking Out’ And Having An Affair In Explosive $100M Divorce Case
Who Is Jeffrey Leeds? Wall Street Founder Accuses 26-Year-Old Wife Of ‘Sneaking Out’ And Having An Affair In Explosive $100M Divorce Case
Who Is Jeffrey Leeds? Wall Street Founder Accuses 26-Year-Old Wife Of ‘Sneaking Out’ And Having An Affair In Explosive $100M Divorce Case
Who Is Jeffrey Leeds? Wall Street Founder Accuses 26-Year-Old Wife Of ‘Sneaking Out’ And Having An Affair In Explosive $100M Divorce Case

QUICK LINKS